The Abia State APC has criticised a proposed transport levy regime that it claims will impose daily charges of ₦11,800 on commercial vehicles

The opposition party warned that the policy could lead to higher transport fares and increased costs for goods and services across the state

The APC has called on Governor Alex Otti to reverse the proposed charges, arguing that residents are already facing severe economic pressures

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has criticised a proposed increase in charges imposed on commercial transport operators, warning that the measure could worsen the economic challenges facing residents across the state.

The opposition party alleged that the state government intends to introduce multiple daily levies on commercial vehicles while also requiring transport operators to relocate from their current parks to a facility it claims lacks sufficient capacity to accommodate them.

Governor Alex Otti during an official function in Abia State. Photo: FB/Alexotti

Source: Facebook

According to the APC in a statement made available to Legit.ng, the development could trigger higher transport fares and place additional pressure on households already struggling with rising living costs.

Why is APC opposing the levies?

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Uche Aguoru, the party argued that the planned charges would impose a significant financial burden on transport operators.

The APC listed the proposed fees as including a motor park levy, manifest charges, online levies and toll payments. It claimed the cumulative amount would substantially increase operating costs for commercial drivers.

The party further alleged that transport unions had warned government officials that the policy would inevitably lead to higher fares for commuters. According to the APC, operators were advised to pass the additional costs on to passengers.

Abia APC has urged Governor Alex Otti to reverse proposed transport levies. Photo: FB/AlexOtti

Source: Facebook

What impact could the policy have?

The opposition party said any increase in transport costs would likely affect the prices of goods and services across the state.

It argued that many residents are already grappling with economic hardship and accused the administration of prioritising revenue generation over public welfare.

The APC also linked the issue to broader concerns about unemployment, pension payments and restrictions placed on commercial motorcycle operations in parts of the state.

What is APC demanding?

The party called on Governor Alex Otti to reconsider the proposed levies and abandon policies it believes could further increase the cost of transportation.

According to the statement, government should focus on measures that improve living conditions rather than introducing charges that could deepen financial pressure on citizens.

The APC maintained that residents expect policies that deliver economic relief and improved welfare. It vowed to continue opposing actions it considers detrimental to the interests of the people of Abia State.

Abia APC celebrates Kalu on birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Abia state chapter of the APC joyfully celebrated Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker, on his 55th birthday.

The APC commended Kalu for his 'continued demonstration of exceptional leadership, dedication, and commitment to the growth of the party and the development of the nation'.

Kalu has been serving as a principal officer in the House of Representatives since 2023, representing the Bende federal constituency.

Source: Legit.ng