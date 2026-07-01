The ADC has submitted the names of Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi to INEC as its presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the 2027 general elections

Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the ADC, announced the development in a statement on Tuesday, June 30

This is coming following the reiterated commitment of Atiku, who was a former vice president of Nigeria, to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced that the names of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the ex-two-term governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi, have been uploaded to the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its presidential and vice presidential candidates in the 2027 elections.

Bolaji Abdullahi, the national publicity secretary of the party, announced the development in a social media post on Tuesday, June 30, adding that the move was part of the ADC's preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

ADC uploads the names of Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi to the INEC portal Photo Credit: @BolajiADC

Source: Twitter

His statement reads in part:

"This marks another important step in our preparations for the 2027 general election and our commitment to offer Nigerians a credible alternative built on competence, unity, and national renewal."

Recall that Atiku has continued to reiterate his commitment to unseat President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections. The president defeated Atiku in the 2023 presidential election, while he knocked out Amaechi during the APC presidential primary elections.

Nigerians react to the ADC presidential ticket

The development by the ADC has begun to generate reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Chief DB. Damba commended the ADC for the move:

"Whatever game the Atiku and Amaechi team is playing, I like it .... it's keeping everyone on their toes, especially those irritants who want to hear the official announcement, so they can begin to play down on the ticket. Keep this up Bolaji; may ADC succeed."

Nigerians react as ADC uploads the names of Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi on the INEC portal Photo Credit: @BolajiADC

Source: Twitter

Oluwasegun posited that Atiku would only help Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the election:

"Atiku on the ballot is a blessing to Peter Obi; he will help us throw away some North East/ North West votes which APC would have taken advantage of, to perform magic numbers. And to those who may not know, this was why President Tinubu was trying to block Atiku on the ballot."

Dr Ben Ameh criticised Amaechi's emergence as ADC's vice presidential candidate:

"@BolajiADC, @ChibuikeAmaechi Politicians are all the same. Amaechi, who said he did not buy a form to become a vice presidential candidate and insisted it was the South's turn to produce the President, has now accepted the vice presidential slot. Politics never ceases to surprise."

Shareef Na'Ibawa expressed confidence that the ADC will win the election:

"Congratulations to all Nigerians. We are going to be saved from hardship, the tax reform bill and many more, In Sha Allah. My vote and my family are for the AA movement."

You can read the full statement of Abdullahi on X here:

Atiku criticises court decision on NDC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu of undermining democracy through plans to deregister the opposition party NDC.

The former ADC 2027 presidential candidate issued a warning about a potential shift towards a one-party state ahead of the 2027 elections.

Atiku, who was a former vice president of Nigeria, stressed that diminishing political competition threatens Nigeria's national stability and governance.

Source: Legit.ng