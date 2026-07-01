A street food vendor selling akara and corn has disclosed how much she earns as daily profit in a TikTok video

The vendor's comment went viral amid a national debate over First Lady Oluremi Tinubu's remarks about Nigerian youths starting akara businesses

The vendor defended the dignity of akara selling but called on the government to go further by actively funding small traders

A married street food vendor from Delta state based in Shomolu, Lagos, has gone viral after breaking down the daily income and starting capital of her akara and corn business.

Speaking during a street interview, the akara and corn seller, Favour Chinedu, explained how much she spends on purchasing the items for her business daily.

A Nigerian akara and corn seller shares her starting capital and daily profit. Photo credit: @deeonecomedian/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Akara street vendor shares profit from business

According to Favour Chinedu, she spends N12,000 each day on ingredients, including beans, palm oil, pepper, bawa, and gas at 1,800 naira per litre. She claimed to have sold every akara she produced for 17,000 naira, leaving her with a 5,000 naira daily profit.

She added that a startup capital of 30,000 naira would be enough for someone to run the business independently.

First lady comments on akara business sparks debate

Beyond the figures, the interview struck a chord nationally because of its timing. First Lady Oluremi Tinubu recently drew widespread criticism after suggesting that struggling Nigerians could start low-capital trades such as selling akara, roasted corn, and kuli-kuli.

While defending the Renewed Hope Initiative's direct grant programme, her remarks were met with significant public backlash, with many Nigerians feeling the advice fell short of the scale of support they needed.

The akara and corn vendor addressed that conversation directly. She pushed back against the stigma attached to informal food vending.

In her words:

"I will tell her that what she is doing, she is doing well. But it is the way people see it. But to me, she should not back out on it."

Reactions as akara seller shares starting capital and profit

The video quickly drew thousands of reactions online, with viewers weighing in on everything from the mathematics of the business to the real costs of starting.

@Oluchi pat said:

"If everyone sells Akara, who go buy?"

@Mohammed Yusuf olatunji said:

"Madam a very big thank you for your enlightenment."

@Dr.Balogun (PhD) said:

"5000*30=150,000"

@Rosa Ramos said:

"To fry akara, you need N40,000 to build a bench, N50,000 to buy a gas cylinder and gas, N15,000 to buy vegetable oil, N10,000 to buy beans and pepper, N15,000 to buy a large umbrella for shade, and N10,000 to rent a space along the roadside."

Watch the akara vendor break down her business below:

Couple who sells akara celebrate achievement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a hard-working woman recounted how she relocated to Abuja and started an akara business with a little capital.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng