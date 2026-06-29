Public affairs analyst Donald Okwuosa outlined five critical mistakes for Peter Obi to avoid in the 2027 elections

Okwuosa praised Obi for selecting Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as vice presidential candidate to strengthen the northern presence

Analyst stressed the importance of funding and party structure to enhance Obi's electoral chances in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, has listed five mistakes the NDC presidential candidates must not repeat in the 2027 elections.

Okwuosa commended Obi for choosing a popular political figure, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as his running mate in the 2027 election.

Obi embraces Kwankwaso: 5 crucial lessons for the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He said Obi took the right step by choosing Kwankwaso, who is a known political Juggernaut, with years of experience and a healthy track record.

He said, unlike Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, who was a no-known face in politics. Kwankwaso is more influential and will boost Obi's presence in the north.

The political analyst stated this during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng over the weekend.

5 mistakes Peter Obi must not repeat in 2027

While commending Obi for choosing Kwankwaso as his vice presidential candidate, he mentioned five mistakes the NDC candidate made in 2023 that he must not repeat.

Too frugal. Politics in Nigeria doesn't require stinginess. Most voters vote for the money. Obi should allow his party to spend money to encourage voters.

Most party officials weren't empowered financially. Even party officials who worked during elections weren't paid or rewarded.

Most polling units didn't have the presence of Labour Party officials. The party lacked proper structure and presence in many States, especially in the north.

No proper documentation of election results in the polling units. His acclaimed victory was only based on an assumption which he couldn't prove in court.

Nigerians in the diaspora contributed billions to support the Obidient Movement, but oga say him, nor dey give shishi. Those funds lay dormant. They weren't used.

Okwuosa said Kwankwaso would ensure a vast party structure and presence in the north. His Kwankwashiya Movement alone has millions of followers. That's an advantage for Obi.

He further stated that Obi has a strong presence in the south and the north-central region. He will leverage his alignment with Kwankwaso to break through the northwest.

Why Peter Obi must not repeat 2023 mistakes

The political analyst explained why Obi must avoid the mistakes of the 2023 elections.

Money boosts morale - Obi should stop being sanctimonious and allow his party to spend money. No matter how much he shies away from it, without spending money in politics in Nigeria, he can never achieve his maximum potential.

The campaign requires funds. Mobilisation and feeding of party officials and observers on election day also require funds. Obi should let the NDC spend money.

Okwuosa urges Peter Obi to avoid and not repeat five mistakes he made in the 2023 elections. Photo credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Facebook

Obi, Kwankwaso take new action to stop NDC re-registration

Recall that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) intensified preparations to appeal the court ruling against its registration for the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso expressed confidence in the NDC's unity and resilience despite legal setbacks.

The opposition party affirmed that candidates will compete in elections, showing confidence in the process.

“Why Peter Obi cannot defeat Tinubu in Lagos”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Sunday Dare asserted that Obi poses no threat to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said Tinubu's government focuses on delivering its mandate through effective policies to address Nigeria's challenges.

The presidential aide criticised Obi's communication, stating that some of his comments lack clarity and substance.

Source: Legit.ng