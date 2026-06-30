Solomon Buchi sparked debate after sharing his views on financial responsibilities and traditional gender roles in modern marriages

The social media critic argued that while a husband must provide shelter, the wife must handle all domestic chores without expecting any help from him

His comments divided opinions on social media, as some users agreed with his traditional stance while others reacted otherwise

Controversial life coach and writer Solomon Buchi has stirred heated conversations online after declaring that a wife should never contribute to house rent.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on June 30, he insisted that providing shelter is the barest duty expected of a husband.

Solomon Buchi says husbands should pay house rent while wives handle household chores, and his marriage advice sparks a heated online debate on social media. Photo: solomonbbuchi

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi said a man who calls himself a husband must be able to provide at least a roof over his wife’s head.

"A woman should never have to pay rent. If you are a man and you claim to be a husband, you should be able to provide at least shelter. At least that shelter. You should be able to provide shelter for your wife. You're meant to be a provider. You're meant to be a protector. So this whole idea of splitting rent with a woman— It's on you. Come on, guys. You have to pay the rent. Now."

However, the social media critic added that if a woman expects her husband to be the sole financial provider in their marriage, she must also take full responsibility for the home.

"If you are a woman, your husband has no business doing any chores in the house. Mm-hm. Yes, I know some of you are not going to like this part. Your husband has no business doing chores. You need to cook. You are a woman. You cannot be asking for 'provider' when you don't want to embrace your maternal instinct in entirety. Your husband provides the finances. You build the home. You wash. You cook. You make sure that you turn that house into a home. You provide warmth, comfort. You nurture the home."

Solomon Buchi shares his views on marriage roles, but his comments about rent, chores and family responsibilities trigger mixed reactions online. Photo: solomonbbuchi

Source: Instagram

The media personality argued that many modern women want men to cover all bills while also expecting them to share domestic duties, which he described as hypocrisy.

"You want a man who's going to cook with you. Oh, because it's thoughtful. It's thoughtful. You want a man who's going to be thoughtful with you in the kitchen. You want a man who's going to be thoughtful with you with the chores in the house, cleaning, washing. But you don't want to be thoughtful while also contributing to the rent in the house. That's the issue. The hypocritical standards."

Solomon Buchi concluded by advising men to demand traditional roles if they are expected to be exclusive providers.

"If she wants an exclusive provider, you must demand an exclusive traditional woman. Simple. If she can't do it, then let her go with her double standards."

His comments have drawn mixed reactions online, with some agreeing that clear roles strengthen marriage, while others argued that modern relationships should be built on teamwork and shared responsibilities.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Netizens react to Solomon Buchi’s marital advice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

The controversial video generated mixed feelings as users debated the realities of modern marriages.

@kelechicasmir:

“Marriage is all about understanding, love and respect.”

@thevictoriaogunremi:

“And then they keep asking him for more and more even when they know he doesn't have much. Support him if you want him to support you. Period!”

@cycy_kemi:

“There’s no manual to this thing called marriage. Everyone should do what works for them. My own husband provides shelter and other things and he still helps with the chores. Just marry a kind man”

@janestorch_munich:

“Spot on!!!! I mean I don’t know where this idea is from that women are not supposed to support their home financially…..why not??? So to remove your money and buy things for the home or even assist in some bills is a taboo to some women???? I instead find it fulfilling that I am also taking care of my own family and making things easier.”

@thepeaceable_digitals:

“Before he got married to the woman wasn’t he paying the rent? A man should pay his rent regardless then women can support in other financial matters around the home because whether we like it or not a man cannot shoulder 100% financial responsibilities in the home. Especially not in this kind of Economy 👌”

Solomon Buchi slams critic of Alexx Ekubo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi criticised a feminist for making insensitive remarks about late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The social commentator expressed outrage after the feminist called the late actor selfish for getting married before passing away from metastatic kidney cancer.

Buchi warned Nigerians to respect boundaries and stop trolling grieving families online.

Source: Legit.ng