Breaking: APC Officially Speaks On Releasing Final List of Successful Candidates After Primaries
- The APC dismisses circulating candidate lists as fake and unauthorised
- The party will officially announce successful candidates after verification
- Public urged to rely on APC's official communication channels
FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from a list of candidates purportedly to have emerged from its recently concluded primaries, describing the document circulating online as fake and unauthorised.
The ruling party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Sunday, advised members, stakeholders and the general public to disregard the list.
“The APC hereby informs the general public that it has not released the official list of successful candidates from its recently-conducted primaries,” Morka stated.
APC promises official communication
The party explained that successful candidates would be informed through established official channels and presented with certificates of return after the completion of necessary processes.
APC sources said the party is still concluding internal collation and verification of results following the primaries, ahead of the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for political parties to submit and upload candidates’ details for the 2027 general elections.
The clarification comes amid growing public attention over the outcome of the party’s primary elections and the emergence of unofficial documents claiming to contain the names of successful aspirants, Premium Times reported.
The party urged members and the public to rely only on information released through its recognised communication platforms to avoid confusion over the status of candidates.
The APC is expected to publish its confirmed list of candidates after completing its verification process and fulfilling the required electoral procedures, Vanguard reported.
Northern senator dumps APC
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that senator Garba Maidoki, who represents Kebbi South Senatorial District, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing concerns over internal issues and alleged injustice within the ruling party.
Maidoki’s defection was announced on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, June 23, after his letter was read by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who presided over the opening of plenary.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944