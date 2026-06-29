The APC dismisses circulating candidate lists as fake and unauthorised

The party will officially announce successful candidates after verification

Public urged to rely on APC's official communication channels

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from a list of candidates purportedly to have emerged from its recently concluded primaries, describing the document circulating online as fake and unauthorised.

The ruling party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Sunday, advised members, stakeholders and the general public to disregard the list.

All Progressives Congress dismisses viral candidates list as unauthorised. Photo credit: @officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

“The APC hereby informs the general public that it has not released the official list of successful candidates from its recently-conducted primaries,” Morka stated.

APC promises official communication

The party explained that successful candidates would be informed through established official channels and presented with certificates of return after the completion of necessary processes.

APC sources said the party is still concluding internal collation and verification of results following the primaries, ahead of the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for political parties to submit and upload candidates’ details for the 2027 general elections.

The clarification comes amid growing public attention over the outcome of the party’s primary elections and the emergence of unofficial documents claiming to contain the names of successful aspirants, Premium Times reported.

The party urged members and the public to rely only on information released through its recognised communication platforms to avoid confusion over the status of candidates.

The APC is expected to publish its confirmed list of candidates after completing its verification process and fulfilling the required electoral procedures, Vanguard reported.

Northern senator dumps APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that senator Garba Maidoki, who represents Kebbi South Senatorial District, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing concerns over internal issues and alleged injustice within the ruling party.

Maidoki’s defection was announced on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, June 23, after his letter was read by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who presided over the opening of plenary.

Source: Legit.ng