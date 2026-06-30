A young lady who recently graduated from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) trended online after sharing her final-year CGPA.

The lady advised a university aspirant who mentioned her JAMB score and expressed worry about gaining admission

Many people who came across the post took to the comments section to share their experiences and advise the UTME candidate

A graduate of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), who had a low JAMB score, inspired people online after graduating with a high CGPA.

The young lady took to the comments section of a post to share her JAMB experience after another lady complained about having a low score in the examination.

University of Ilorin graduate who gained admission with a low JAMB score shares final-year CGPA, advises candidates. Photo Source: Twitter/touch_of_abbie

Source: Twitter

UNILORIN graduate encourages UTME candidates

The lady, @ayomilolu74, had posted on her social media page:

"Omoh wetin I wan do with 212."

"I'm doomed."

Seeing this, the University of Ilorin graduate, @touch_of_abbie, took to the comments section of the post to encourage the young lady.

The UNILORIN graduate said she scored 214 in her JAMB examination but did not allow it to discourage her, as she eventually earned a degree in Quantity Surveying.

UNILORIN graduate who had a low JAMB score advises UTME candidates, shares final-year CGPA. Photo Source: Twitter/touch_of_abbie

Source: Twitter

She also mentioned that she graduated from the institution with a CGPA of 4.18.

She wrote in reaction to the JAMB candidate's complaint:

"I got 214 in my JAMB, I currently have a BSc in Quantity Surveying with a 4.18 CGPA."

"JAMB is just a stepping stone, university is what really matters."

Reaction as UNILORIN graduate posts her CGPA

@leemzy_05 wrote:

"Una no dey ever just dey contented. No be 200 be most Federal University cut off mark? In fact their are some federal universities with 180 cut off mark, even with science courses.

So make una just limit the pressure on una self."

@EmekaLectern stressed:

"Use am apply for job….no fear."

@psalm_ue wrote:

"You're not to old to wait until year and rewrite that your 350."

@lexzayo added:

"In 2017 I got 217. I finished with 4.78 / 5.00 So cheer up."

@nwachukwu009 added:

"It seems this year's jamb marking method is hard. I have seen a lot of people scoring below 200. @JAMBHQwhat happened.

@Foca270 noted:

"Depending on your course and uni, you can also work harder for PUTME. I'll also suggest you try state university."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) graduate celebrated her academic achievements after revealing that she was the best student from Nursery 2 to SS3.

She also shared that she graduated with a 4.32 CGPA in Optometry, published a research paper as an undergraduate, and hopes to earn a master's degree and PhD.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) graduate went viral after admitting she regretted giving up on graduating with a first-class degree.

She said seeing the best graduating students being celebrated during the university's convocation ceremony made her wish she had worked harder to earn the honour.

UNILORIN graduate recalls writing JAMB 6 times

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) celebrated earning a first-class degree in Mechanical Engineering after writing the UTME six times.

He explained that he did not fail any of the examinations but was repeatedly denied admission before finally gaining admission to the university in 2018.

Source: Legit.ng