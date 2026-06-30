The Emir of Zazzau urged families to reduce excessive spending on weddings and redirect the money towards helping the poor and vulnerable

He criticised the growing culture of spending huge sums on makeup, aso ebi and lavish parties despite the country's economic challenges

The monarch also advocated vocational skills training for students, saying practical knowledge would improve self-reliance and support family incomes

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has urged families to cut unnecessary spending on weddings and channel the savings towards supporting vulnerable people in society.

Speaking during the 20th anniversary of the Crystal Muslim Organisation in Abuja, the traditional ruler said extravagant spending on items such as makeup and aso ebi was difficult to justify at a time when many Nigerians struggle to meet basic needs, Daily Trust reports.

Emir of Zazzau Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli addressed guests during the Crystal Muslim Organisation's anniversary in Abuja. Photo: FB/EmirofZazzau

Source: Facebook

Why should wedding costs be reduced?

Bamalli expressed concern that some families spend huge sums on wedding ceremonies while many people around them cannot afford regular meals. He said such priorities contribute to social challenges and should be reconsidered.

“You will see our people spending millions of Naira for just cosmetics if a girl is getting married, and because we have some crazy parents that spend up to $10,000 for this makeup they do. Or to buy asoebi for half a million Naira, N200,000 or N300,000, which is totally unacceptable as far as I am concerned.”

He said he had personally refused to spend money on wedding makeup or aso ebi, adding that anyone wishing to do so was free to make that choice without his support.

What skills did the emir recommend?

The monarch also encouraged families to focus on investments that improve lives and strengthen communities rather than excessive celebrations.

Bamalli called for greater support for poor and vulnerable members of society. Photo: FB/EmirofZazzau

Source: Facebook

“They spend lavishly on parties that are highly unnecessary. I’m not saying that you should not celebrate, but there are things that we have to scale down. We have to tell ourselves the truth. We don’t need such things, given the current situation in the country.”

Bamalli further advocated the inclusion of vocational training in both Western and Islamic education. He said practical skills would enable graduates to become self-reliant and generate income, even while working from home.

The National Amir of the Crystal Muslim Organisation, Alhaji Muhammad Sagir Shettima, said the anniversary celebrated two decades of promoting Islamic values and supporting people in need.

He added that the organisation rewarded 12 winners in its essay competition and appealed for greater support to expand assistance to disadvantaged members of society.

Mass wedding: Kano begins medical screening for 3,000 couples

Previously, Legit.ng Preparations have been concluded for the medical screening of 3,000 prospective couples under Kano state's revived mass wedding initiative, with the exercise scheduled to commence across the state on Monday, June 15.

The screening, coordinated by the Kano State Hisbah Board, will involve 1,500 men and 1,500 women drawn from all 24 local government areas selected for the programme.

Source: Legit.ng