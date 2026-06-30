The third quarter of the year, spanning July to September, marks the midpoint of the calendar and offers an opportunity for reflection

In September 2026, the federal government will declare the Eid ul-Mawlid holiday, a Muslim event commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad

Eid ul-Mawlid is a time for Muslims worldwide to reflect on Prophet Muhammad's life, teachings, and the virtues he embodied, such as kindness, sacrifice, and love

FCT, Abuja - Breaks are the perfect time to have quality time with one's loved ones.

Legit.ng reports that knowing holiday time ahead is crucial for planning holidays, family visits, and experiencing exciting activities.

Nigerians will enjoy Eid ul-Mawlid public holiday in September 2026. Photo credit: NurPhoto

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Holidays, both religious and secular, are declared for a variety of reasons, including celebrating shared history and values, fostering community connections, and providing work-life balance by taking a day off from work.

Many holidays also commemorate important people or historic events.

To this end, Legit.ng has noted the forthcoming public holiday, assisting readers in planning effectively.

Public holiday in Nigeria in Q3 of 2026

Public holiday for Eid ul-Mawlid 2026

In Nigeria, there is only one public holiday in the third quarter (July 1 - September 30) of 2026: Eid ul-Mawlid.

Eid ul-Mawlid 2026 may be observed on Wednesday, August 26 (tentative date).

Traditionally, the ministry of interior under Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announces public holiday days in Nigeria. Photo credit: Ministry of Interior Nigeria

Source: Facebook

10 things about Eid ul-Mawlid celebration

1. Celebrations across the world: Eid ul-Mawlid is celebrated by Muslims worldwide, but the customs and traditions may vary from country to country.

It is particularly significant in countries with a large Muslim population, such as Nigeria, Indonesia, Egypt, and Pakistan.

2. Date and significance: Eid ul-Mawlid is observed on the 12th day of Rabi’ al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It is a time to honour and remember the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

3. Remembering the Prophet: During Eid ul-Mawlid, Muslims reflect on the Prophet’s life, his kindness, compassion, and his role as a spiritual guide. They seek to emulate his teachings and strive for personal growth and self-improvement.

4. Religious observances: Muslims mark the occasion by participating in special prayers that focus on the life, virtues, and teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

5. Acts of charity: Eid ul-Mawlid is also a time for Muslims to engage in acts of charity and generosity. People donate food, clothing, and money to help those in need, as a way to honour the Prophet’s teachings of compassion and social justice.

6. Community gatherings: Many communities organise processions and parades, where people come together to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad. These events often involve music, recitation of Islamic poetry, and sharing stories about the Prophet’s life.

7. Educational programmes: Many Islamic schools and organisations hold educational programmes during Eid ul-Mawlid. These programs aim to increase awareness and understanding of the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad among both Muslims and non-Muslims.

8. Feasting and hospitality: Like other Muslim festivals, Eid ul-Mawlid is a time for feasting and sharing meals with family, friends, and neighbours. Special dishes and sweets are prepared, and people exchange gifts and greetings.

9. Reflection and gratitude: Eid ul-Mawlid is a time for Muslims to reflect on their faith, express gratitude for the blessings in their lives, and renew their commitment to following the principles and values taught by Prophet Muhammad.

10. Interfaith dialogue: Some communities use this occasion to promote interfaith dialogue and understanding. They organise events where people from different faith backgrounds can come together to learn about Islam and engage in meaningful conversations.

Borno declares public holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Babagana Zulum-led Borno administration announced an official public holiday to mark the Islamic Hijri New Year (1448 AH).

In a statement, Usman Tar, the commissioner for information and internal security, urged residents of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led state to use the period to rededicate themselves to peaceful coexistence and service to humanity and development.

Source: Legit.ng