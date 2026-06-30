INEC seeks applications for 2026 Osun State Governorship Election ad-hoc staff roles

The online application portal opens June 27 and closes July 18, 2026

Interested andqualified candidates must not belong to any political party or express support for candidates

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is inviting applications from qualified and eligible Nigerians to serve as Ad-hoc Staff for the Osun State Governorship Election.

The governorship election in the south-west state is slated to hold Saturday, August 15, 2026.

INEC calls on Nigerians to apply as ad-hoc staff for Osun guber election. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

The application opens on Saturday, June 27 and will close 12:00 midnight of Saturday, July 18, 2026

This was disclosed in a short notice issued via the commission’s X handle @inecnigeria on Monday, June 29, 2026.

The INECPRES portal is for registration of eligible ad-hoc staff (Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs)/ Presiding Officers (POS)/ Assistant Presiding Officers (APO)/ Registration Area Technicians (RATECHS) and RAC Managers for the 2026 Osun State Governorship Election.

Ad-hoc staff positions

1. SPOs

2. POS, APOS (I, II, III)

3.RAC Managers

4. RATECHSS- Regustration Aewa Tech Support Staff

Applicants must not be a member of any Political Party.

⚫ Applicants must not have demonstrated or expressed support for any candidate or party.

Method of online application

The Online application will be available at pres.inecnigeria.org

Qualification

SPOs - Staff on GL 12-14 (Priority is given to qualified staff of NYSC/NOA/NIMC/NPC)

RAOS & other INEC staff not engaged in any other duties (GL 08 -14).

POS, APOS (I, II, III) - Serving Corps members

Not earlier than 3 years before date of election i.e (2024, 2025 & 2026) Students in Penultimate year

Permanent Staff with OND or NCE and on GL 07-10

RAC managers - Head of school or/ a staff of the school hosting the RAC & on GL 07 and above.

RATECHSS - Suitable ICT staff (State & HQ) of the Commission not engaged in any other duties.

Nigerians react as INEC Ad-hoc staff recruitment

@t_josephO

Can 22 corp members apply and how much is it..... That last general election where i was PO in one poling unit in ilaro was somehow. Thwy paid us just 29k with sleepless day and night for 3 days. Which kind rubbish payment is that. I am expecting 100k upward.

@Emmashe_himself

2019 elections, I worked as INEC Ad-hoc staff (APO 1). The only thing I got was the training allowance of 4k. After filling in our account numbers on the payments forms. They resorted in paying in cash n that's how I was not paid because I was not around (i returnd to school).

@kings__ley

Please indicate how much will be paid to po and Apo's who participate........ the ekiti own we participated i don't understand the small amount we received.

@UdochukwuE46339

Please use technology to replace the human interface, please lets be innovative for once in this country.

@tman_adam

I would have applied for the purpose of experience but I am afraid for my safety.

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Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst, made the projection while speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, citing the internal crisis rocking the major political parties.

The defection of Governor Ademola Adeleke from the PDP to the Accord Party is one of the dramas that trailed the party primaries ahead of the INEC deadline.

Osun guber: Davido as youth campaign leader

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The governor publicly explained why he appointed the popular musician as the youth campaign leader for his re-election.

The governor's statement sparked massive reactions from internet users, as many citizens shared their honest thoughts.

Source: Legit.ng