Manchester winger Amad Diallo has set a unique record for Ivory Coast in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 23-year-old scored an equaliser for the African giant in their encounter against Norway at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, June 30

Fans have compared the current squad with the previous national team which had the likes of Dider Drogba

Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo set a unique milestone for the Elephants despite their heartbreaking exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Manchester United forward found the net in Ivory Coast's 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 32 at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, June 30.

Amad Diallo sets a new unique World Cup record for Ivory Coast in the Round of 32 loss to Norway. Photo by: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Norway took the lead in the 39th minute through Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, who finished off a swift attacking move to put the Scandinavians ahead before the break, per BBC.

Ivory Coast responded with renewed intensity after halftime and were rewarded in the 74th minute when Diallo calmly slotted home the equaliser after a well-worked team move.

The game appeared destined for extra time, but Manchester City striker Erling Haaland struck the decisive goal four minutes from time, finishing clinically from close range to seal a 2-1 victory for Norway.

After making history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time, the Elephants bowed out with their heads held high following an impressive tournament, per Al Jazeera.

Diallo scores Ivory Coast's 1st WC knockout goal

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo made history by scoring Ivory Coast's first-ever goal in a FIFA World Cup knockout match.

According to EuroFoot, the 23-year-old found the net against Norway in the Round of 32, but his equaliser was ultimately not enough to prevent the Elephants from suffering a 2-1 defeat and exiting the tournament.

Diallo was one of Ivory Coast's standout performers throughout the competition. During the group stage, he registered two goals and one assist in three appearances, helping the Elephants secure a historic place in the knockout rounds for the first time in the nation's history.

His strike against Norway took his overall tally at the 2026 World Cup to three goals and one assist.

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of fans, comparing the performance of the current squad to the previous national teams. Read them below:

Amad Diallo becomes the first Ivorian player to score in the knockout stage of the World Cup. Photo by: Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

@n0n_Ch4l4nc9 said:

"First World Cup knockout goal and he already looks like he’s negotiating a peace treaty with the defense! 🙌🏽⚽️."

@ESLefeb2 wrote:

"Him and Nusa made me happy. Haalard is an amazing person. Literally the only Norwegian intentionally hugging and dapping West African players after losing to them."

@folarin_osuola added:

"The Ivorian, Amad Diallo levels for Ivory Coast with a world class solo effort. Game on!!!"

@planet_mufc said:

"The best goal of the tournament so far."

Patrice Motsepe sends message to Ivory Coast

Legit.ng earlier reported that CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe published a post on his Instagram page, showing support for Ivory Coast ahead of their match against Norway.

CAF will hope that Ivory Coast overcomes Norway and reach the Round of 16 to continue the continent’s impressive run at the World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng