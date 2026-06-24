Atiku Abubakar has warned against weaponising bail for former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate raised concerns over bail conditions affecting El-Rufai's constitutional rights

The former Vice President called for a fair judicial process to protect accused individuals in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has warned that bail must not be a weaponised punishment against former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Atiku expressed grave concern over El-Rufai’s continued detention following the refusal of the Federal High Court to review bail conditions.

The former Vice President warned that the danger of such precedents extends far beyond the person of El-Rufai.

Atiku’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

He said El-Rufai's continued rise raises troubling questions about the state of constitutional liberties, the justice administration and the growing tendency to weaponise legal processes against political opponents.

The presidential faithful argued that while courts possess the discretionary authority to impose bail conditions, such discretion must be exercised judicially and judiciously.

According to Atiku, bail conditions that are manifestly excessive, unreasonable, or impossible to fulfil defeat the very purpose of bail and amount to detention through procedural means.

“The law is settled that an accused person remains innocent until proven guilty. Bail exists to preserve that constitutional protection. It was never designed to become a sophisticated instrument for punishment before conviction.”

“When a court insists on conditions that require a defendant to produce a serving Grade Level 17 federal civil servant who must also own verifiable property in Maitama or Asokoro and satisfy a maze of additional requirements, Nigerians are entitled to ask a simple question: is the objective to grant bail or to ensure that bail remains unattainable?”

Source: Legit.ng