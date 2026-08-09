The Italian Consulate General in Melbourne has outlined the three most common routes available to people seeking Italian citizenship

Descent, marriage, and reacquisition are the three pathways listed, each catering to a different category of applicant

The consulate also flagged key procedural rules that applicants frequently confuse, particularly around citizenship and passport appointments

The Italian Consulate General in Melbourne has published a clear breakdown of how people can legally obtain Italian citizenship, outlining three primary routes available to prospective applicants.

According to the consulate's official page, the three most common ways to become an Italian citizen are recognition by descent (known as *ius sanguinis*), acquisition through marriage, and reacquisition of citizenship previously held.

Italy’s 3 effective pathways to acquire citizenship. Photo credit: Bloomberg Bohemian Nomad Picturemakers/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The 3 Pathways to Italian Citizenship

The first and most widely pursued route is citizenship by descent, which allows individuals to claim Italian nationality based on their lineage.

This pathway is particularly relevant for people with Italian ancestors who emigrated to other parts of the world in earlier generations.

The second route covers those who acquire citizenship through marriage to an Italian national.

The third pathway, reacquisition, applies to individuals who were previously Italian citizens and are looking to have that status formally restored.

The consulate described citizenship as more than just a legal status, noting that being an Italian citizen means holding specific rights and duties while also being an active part of the country's community and national life.

What Applicants Need to Know Before Applying

Beyond the three pathways, the consulate highlighted several procedural points that applicants commonly misunderstand.

It stressed that a citizenship appointment and a passport appointment are two entirely separate bookings and must not be treated as the same process.

Applicants are also required to book their own appointments and cannot have someone else do so on their behalf.

Crucially, an Italian passport can only be applied for once a person has already been confirmed as an Italian citizen.

For anyone seeking more detailed guidance, the consulate directed prospective applicants to the website of Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Italy speaks about permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Italy's permanent residency process outlined specific legal requirements that foreigners must meet before they can submit an application.

The Italian government replaced the old permanent residence card with a new EC residence permit for long-term residents starting in 2007.

Source: Legit.ng