ICPC insisted El-Rufai's detention follows lawful orders amid political claims from his support group

El-Rufai Support Group hired US firm to protest former governor's prosecution

The ICPC spokesman, John Odey, denied political bias, emphasizing its role as an anti-corruption agency

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s detention and prosecution are guided strictly by the law and not politics.

The ICPC spokesman, John Odey, said the anti-corruption agency was not moved by the El-Rufai Support Group Association’s decision to seek international support.

ICPC responds to El-Rufai Support Group's campaign efforts. Photo credit: ICPC/Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that the El-Rufai Support Group Association hired Vanguard Africa, a Washington DC-based international advocacy firm, to protest the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain’s prosecution.

According to the group, Vanguard Africa will conduct outreach to US Congress members, federal agencies, and multilateral organisations over the case.

The group’s campaign alleged the erosion of the rule of law and abuse of due process in Nigeria.

Odey insisted that Mallam El-Rufai’s detention and prosecuruon follows lawful orders.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this while reacting to the announcement by the El-Rufai Support Group Association to hired US lobbylists.

“We are not moved. We operate within the confines of the law. The ICPC is not moved at all.

“We operate within the confines of the law and will continue to carry out our functions within the confines of the law. We are not detaining him on our own. We are following lawful orders.

“He is in our custody by court remand. So, we don’t have any issues with that.

It’s a free world, it’s a free society, but people must operate within the confines of the law.”

ICPC spokesperson also dismissed claims that the Commission was being used for political purposes.

He said the ICPC is not a political party and does not have any political affiliations.

“No, we are not political. The ICPC is not political. It has never been and never will be. The ICPC is an anti-corruption law enforcement agency. We have an Act that guides our operations.

El-Rufai’s son raises fresh allegations against ICPC

Recall that Mohammed Bello alleged ICPC denied his father medical access while in custody.

El-Rufai's family claims court orders were disregarded during detention.

Bello demands respect for human rights and immediate compliance with legal directives.

El-Rufai to remain in ICPC custody

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Mallam El-Rufai will remain in the ICPC custody until June 2026

El-Rufai faced nine charges related to alleged fraud and abuse of office filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The defence counsel of El-Rufai claimed the detention of the ADC chieftain is politically motivated amid ongoing bail hearings.

Source: Legit.ng