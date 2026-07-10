A fresh update has emerged after the reports about DJ Chicken's arrest went viral on social media

Details about the three-count charges against the online personality were also made public

Reports of DJ Chicken being remanded at Kirikiri correctional centre have also stirred reactions online

Content creator and social media personality Ademola Abiodun, better known as DJ Chicken, has been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

According to reports, Chicken was on Friday, July 9, 2026, arraigned before a magistrate’s court in Ogba, Lagos, over alleged threats to kill President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi.

Three-count charges against DJ Chicken finally emerge as he appears before magistrate's court. Credit: djchickenkukuruku

Source: Instagram

The defendant appeared before M.F. Onamusi, the magistrate, on three counts of threat to kill, breach of peace, and violation of the Cybercrime Act.

Count I accused DJ Chicken of posting a video threatening to kill Seyi on his social media handles, an offence punishable under Section 232 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Count II charged him with making and posting a grossly offensive and menacing message against Seyi, contrary to Section 24 of the Cybercrime Act 2015.

Count III alleged that his actions were likely to cause a breach of peace and were intended to intimidate or embarrass Tinubu, an offence under Section 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

According to reports, the content creator pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The magistrate granted him bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum. The court stipulated that one surety must be a government worker, while the other must be a community leader who owns property in Lagos.

Both sureties must present evidence of three years’ tax clearance, Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) identification, National Identification Number (NIN), and utility bills; additionally, one of the sureties must be a blood relation.

The case was adjourned until August 3, 2026, for further proceedings.

Social media users react as court sends DJ Chicken to Kirikiri. Credit: djchickenkukuruku

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also reported that DJ Chicken's lawyer raised an alarm over his alleged arrest, appealing for support to secure his freedom.

Reactions as DJ Chicken is remanded in Kirikiri

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

stephen202220 commented:

"Hahaha Otilor, I no support chicken for this one."

tech.juwon said:

"He later go collect that 2 portion of rice."

rsm_youngbillionaire231 wrote:

"You can imagine... misplaced priorities and abuse of power! Clearly Dj chicken was cruising and joking as a content creator that he is but somehow they want to use him as scapegoat and spread fear... it is well!!"

What DJ Chicken said about Peller's car crash

Legit.ng previously that DJ Chicken taunted TikTok star Peller after he was involved in a car crash following his breakup with girlfriend Jarvis.

Peller was involved in the crash after posting a disturbing video informing fans that he intended to take his own life.

Unlike many Nigerians who expressed concern for Peller, DJ Chicken shared a video in which he expressed delight at the incident, saying he liked the way the TikToker got involved in the accident.

Source: Legit.ng