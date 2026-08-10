The Swedish Parliament has officially passed new requirements for student residence permits, taking effect on June 11, 2026

International students in Sweden now face tighter work hour limits, stricter academic progress targets, and a new address reporting requirement

Students who received their permits before June 11 will face the new conditions once they apply to extend their stay in the country

Sweden has tightened the conditions for international students holding or applying for residence permits for higher education, with the changes taking effect from June 11, 2026.

The Swedish Parliament approved the new framework, which covers students enrolled at the first- and second-cycle level, as well as their family members in certain situations.

International students in Sweden face new residence permit rules. Photo Credit: Alexis Jumeau

Source: Getty Images

The Swedish Migration Agency published full details of the changes on May 25, 2026.

Work restrictions now apply during term time

Under the revised rules, students can no longer work unlimited hours alongside their studies. During semesters, the maximum allowed is 15 hours per week. Students who complete their programme may qualify for an exemption. During June, July, and August, however, the work-hour cap does not apply, and students may work freely.

Exceeding the permitted hours carries serious consequences. The Migration Agency warned that working beyond the allowed limit could result in a residence permit being revoked or an application for extension being denied.

Stricter academic progress requirements

Previously, students had to show acceptable progress to renew their permits, but from June 11, the bar rises. Full-time students must now earn at least 37.5 credits during their first year of study, rising to 45 credits per year from the second year onwards. Failing to meet these targets can also lead to permit revocation or block a renewal application.

Beyond academic performance and work limits, students must now inform the Migration Agency of their address within 30 days of receiving a permit and again whenever they move within Sweden. This obligation does not apply to those already registered in Sweden's population system.

Students who received permits before June 11 are not required to report their address until they apply to extend.

Switching to other permit types gets harder

Students who want to change from a study permit to another category, such as a work permit, must now meet stricter conditions. As a general rule, they must have completed the equivalent of at least two semesters at a recognised Swedish university or university college before applying from within the country.

Family members whose permits are tied to a student's permit are also affected. If the student's permit is withdrawn or the relationship ends, the family member's permit can be revoked as well.

Students who received their residence permit before June 11, 2026 are not immediately bound by the work-hour cap, the higher credit requirements, or the address notification rule.

However, all three conditions will apply the next time they seek to extend their stay. Applicants who submitted their applications before June 11 but whose decisions are issued on or after that date will also be subject to the new rules.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Sweden had announced six categories of foreign students permitted to work without limits in 2026.

Sweden exempts 3 groups from citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sweden had exempted three categories of foreigners from its citizenship test.

The Swedish Migration Agency confirmed that all applicants between the ages of 16 and 66 must prove they have a working knowledge of both the Swedish language and Swedish society.

Language proficiency is assessed using the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, known as CEFR.

Source: Legit.ng