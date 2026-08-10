Ben Jones, who played beloved mechanic CooterDavenport in The Dukes of Hazzard , died at 84 after a massive heart attack at home

His wife Alma Viator confirmed the news on Facebook, revealing that he was waiting to watch an Atlanta Braves baseball game when he passed

Co-star Tom Wopat paid tribute to Jones on Instagram, calling him a fine friend and a fierce advocate for the entertainment business

Ben Jones, the actor who became a household name playing motor-mouthed garage mechanic Cooter Davenport in the beloved CBS comedy-drama The Dukes of Hazzard, has died at the age of 84.

His wife of over 30 years, Alma Viator, broke the news in a Facebook post accompanied by a recent photo of a smiling Jones with a dog resting on his lap.

Ben Jones is pictured in his later years after gaining fame for role in The Dukes of Hazzard. Photo: benjones

Source: Instagram

Alma explained that the actor passed away from a "massive heart attack".

In the Facebook announcement, Alma Viator explained that the actor passed away from a "massive heart attack".

"I lost the love of my life today. Ben passed from a massive heart attack. He was home resting in his favorite chair waiting for the Braves to come on and whoop the Yankees. "

Viator added that the cardiac arrest happened at home on a Sunday, just as Jones had settled in to watch his favourite baseball side, the Atlanta Braves, take on the Yankees.

"Ben had the most amazing rich full life. He loved and was loved by so many. He will be missed. I loved him so so much," she said.

Cooter Davenport: An 'Honorary Duke'

Jones secured the role of Cooter Davenport, the wisecracking sidekick to cousins Bo and Luke Duke, when "The Dukes of Hazzard" launched on CBS in 1979.

The show ran for seven seasons until 1985, and its first three seasons ranked among the top 10 most-watched programmes in the United States, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Viewers adored Cooter for his rebellious chårm and his casual disregard for authority, often crowning the character an unofficial "honorary Duke."

Jones appeared throughout all seven seasons and reprised the role twice more, in the 1997 television film The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion! and again in the 2000 follow-up The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood. His bonds with the cast ran deep.

Tom Wopat leads tributes to Ben Jones

Following the news of his passing, co-star Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke, posted a photograph on Instagram of the two men standing arm-in-arm on stage.

"The Dukes of Hazzard lost another integral part of their cast today. Ben Jones was a fine friend and a fierce advocate of all the best things we can offer in the entertainment business. He will be sorely missed… Denver Pyle frequently said to Ben, “I’m not your Uncle Jesse!” But I feel like we lost a Duke cousin today. - Tom Wopat"

Away from the screen, Jones carved out a significant second career in public service.

He was elected to the United States Congress in 1988 and served as a Democratic member of the House of Representatives for Georgia's 4th congressional district from January 1989 to January 1993.

During that period, he held the position of Democratic whip and sat on both the Committee on Veterans' Affairs and the Committee on Public Works and Transportation.

Ben Jones is pictured as fans remember the actor who played Davenport in the hit television comedy. Photo: benjones

Source: Instagram

TikTok star Rebecca Luna dies at 49

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok creator Rebecca Luna died at the age of 49 after documenting her journey with young-onset Alzheimer’s and choosing Canada’s medical assistance in dying (MAID) programme.

Her passing was confirmed in a post on July 25, stating she was surrounded by loved ones.

Luna had openly shared her diagnosis, struggles, and final decision, becoming an advocate for others facing early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Source: Legit.ng