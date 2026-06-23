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El-Rufai Takes Major Move in Court as DSS Ends Prosecution Case
Nigeria

El-Rufai Takes Major Move in Court as DSS Ends Prosecution Case

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai is set to file a no-case submission after the Department of State Services closed its case against him at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday
  • El-Rufai faces an amended five-count charge over alleged unlawful interception of communications, following claims he made during a live television interview in February
  • Justice Joyce Abdulmalik adjourned the matter until September 22 for the filing of the no-case submission and continuation of proceedings

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The Department of State Services has formally closed its case against former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai in his alleged wiretapping trial, paving the way for the defence to file a no-case submission before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Punch reports that the DSS is prosecuting El-Rufai on an amended five-count charge bordering on alleged unlawful interception of communications and breach of national security, following claims he made on Arise Television during a live interview in February that he had intercepted a telephone conversation involving Ribadu, which allegedly revealed plans by security operatives to arrest him.

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DSS prosecutors informed the court that no additional witnesses would be called in the case against El-Rufai.
Nasir El-Rufai appeared before the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged unlawful interception of communications. Photo: NasirEl-Rufai
Source: Facebook

DSS Closes Case: Prosecution Calls No Further Witnesses

At the resumed hearing, counsel for the DSS, Oluwole Aladedoye, informed the court that the prosecution would not be calling any further witnesses, prompting the formal closure of its case.

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The alleged offence is said to be contrary to Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment Act, 2024.

Defence Response: No-Case Submission to Be Filed

El-Rufai’s lawyer, Paul Erokoro (SAN), told the court that the defence would file a no-case submission, contending that the prosecution had failed to establish sufficient evidence to warrant his client entering a defence. The defence sought two weeks to file the application, while the prosecution requested another two weeks to respond.

Bail Conditions: Court Rejects Variation Request

Erokoro also applied for a variation of the bail conditions earlier granted to the former governor, describing them as stringent and difficult to fulfil. He argued that conditions requiring Level 17 civil servants with properties in Abuja’s Maitama or Asokoro districts to stand as sureties, as well as verification and attestation letters from the Kaduna State Traditional Council, were onerous.

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The prosecution opposed the application, insisting that public officers who met the conditions existed and urging the court to reject the request.

Ruling on the application, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik declined to vary the bail conditions, holding that there were civil servants who owned properties in the designated areas and could serve as sureties. The judge subsequently adjourned the matter until September 22 for the filing of the no-case submission and continuation of proceedings.

ICPC reacts as El-Rufai group hires US lobbyists

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s detention and prosecution are guided strictly by the law and not politics.

The ICPC spokesman, John Odey, said the anti-corruption agency was not moved by the El-Rufai Support Group Association’s decision to seek international support.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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