Breaking: El-Rufai Allies Engage International Firm Over Ex-Gov's Detention

The El-Rufai Support Group Association has engaged Washington-based Vanguard Africa to raise international concerns over ex-Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai’s detention

The group says Vanguard Africa will conduct outreach to US Congress members, federal agencies, and multilateral organisations over the case

ERSGA linked the campaign to Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, arguing that impartial application of the law is critical to democratic confidence

The El-Rufai Support Group Association (ERSGA) has hired a Washington-based advocacy firm, Vanguard Africa, to lead an international campaign over the detention of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai and what the group calls growing threats to the rule of law in Nigeria.

According to Channels TV, ERSGA’s Director of Strategic Partnerships, Mohammed Salisu, announced the engagement in a statement issued on Wednesday, saying Vanguard Africa would conduct outreach to officials in the United States administration, members of Congress, federal agencies, democracy-focused institutions, and multilateral organisations.

El-Rufai Allies Engage International Firm Over Ex-Gov's Detention

Source: Twitter

Detention concerns: ERSGA cites ICPC and bail delays

The group said its decision to seek international attention followed El-Rufai’s detention by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC) and what it described as delays in court proceedings related to his bail application, Channels Television reported.

ERSGA rejected the allegations brought against the former governor and maintained that he is innocent of any wrongdoing, arguing the case raises broader questions about judicial independence and the treatment of political figures in Nigeria’s democratic system.

“The treatment of Governor El-Rufai is not an isolated incident — it is a symptom of a deeper crisis threatening Nigeria’s democratic institutions.”

Vanguard Africa: Group’s choice of advocacy partner

ERSGA described Vanguard Africa as an organisation with experience advocating on behalf of political and pro-democracy figures across Africa, including the Gambian president, Niger’s ousted president, and the Ugandan opposition leader, Vanguard reported.

The group called on the United States government, international institutions, and civil society organisations to monitor developments in Nigeria and support due process, judicial independence, and democratic governance.

2027 Elections: ERSGA’s warning on democratic process

ERSGA tied its concerns directly to preparations for Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, arguing that the impartial application of the law is critical to maintaining public confidence in the country’s democratic process.

The organisation said it intends to encourage closer scrutiny of developments in Nigeria by international partners and democracy advocates.

DSS re-arrests El-Rufai amid bail controversy

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai was allegedly taken into DSS custody in Abuja despite a court granting him bail earlier on Monday at the Federal High Court.

His family claimed the move violated existing court orders directing that he remain under ICPC custody.

Source: Legit.ng