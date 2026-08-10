Google announced a price increase for its Google One 100GB subscription in Nigeria, effective September 9, 2026

The new monthly fee represents a 55.3% rise, meaning subscribers will pay N1,050 more each month

Google told subscribers they will be charged the new rate automatically unless they cancel their plan before the date

Google has raised the monthly cost of its Google One 100GB storage plan in Nigeria, with the new price kicking in on September 9, 2026.

The company notified subscribers directly, informing them that the fee would move from N1,900 to N2,950 per month, a jump of N1,050 or roughly 55.3%.

Google increases Google One subscription price in Nigeria Photo: S3studio

Source: Getty Images

The company said in its message to users:

"Google LLC is increasing the price of your subscription 'Google One (100 GB)' from N1,900.00/month to N2,950.00/month starting on September 9, 2026."

What the Price Change Means for Subscribers

Subscribers who do not cancel before the effective date will be charged the new amount automatically, using whatever payment method is already linked to their account, plus any applicable taxes.

Google also noted that subscription prices could change again in line with the Google Play Terms of Service.

To put the shift in perspective, N2,950 previously bought users 400GB of storage under earlier pricing, which underlines how much the value of the subscription has changed.

Subscribers who wish to cancel or review upcoming charges can do so through the Subscriptions section on Google Play.

Google One gives users extra cloud storage shared across Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos.

Every Google account comes with 15GB of free storage by default, and a paid plan extends that to 100GB or beyond, depending on the tier chosen. Subscribers also get access to Google support experts and certain benefits that can be shared with family members.

Changes to Free Storage for New Accounts

Google separately announced that from March 9, 2026, new Google accounts would start with 5GB of free storage, with an option to unlock an additional 10GB by verifying a valid phone number, though total free storage can still reach 15GB.

On the question of existing paid storage plans, Google said a Google One subscription replaces rather than supplements a current Drive storage plan.

Nigerians using Google Drive, Gmail and Photos may pay more for extra storage. Photo: Nurps

Source: Getty Images

Any promotional storage a user received previously remains available until the promotion expires, after which their storage total returns to what it was before.

Google also offers a Workspace Individual plan that comes with 1TB of storage, and subscribers on that plan can buy extra storage through Google One separately from their Workspace allocation.

Mutichoice pause subscription price increase

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice has announced that DStv subscription rates will not increase in 2026, breaking from its pattern of reviewing prices annually.

The decision comes as the pay-TV operator seeks to attract and retain subscribers amid growing competition from streaming platforms.

In recent years, MultiChoice has faced increasing pressure from international streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, which continue to compete for viewers.

Source: Legit.ng