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Google Announces 55.3% Subscription Price Increase for Nigerians
Technology

Google Announces 55.3% Subscription Price Increase for Nigerians

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • Google announced a price increase for its Google One 100GB subscription in Nigeria, effective September 9, 2026
  • The new monthly fee represents a 55.3% rise, meaning subscribers will pay N1,050 more each month
  • Google told subscribers they will be charged the new rate automatically unless they cancel their plan before the date

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Google has raised the monthly cost of its Google One 100GB storage plan in Nigeria, with the new price kicking in on September 9, 2026.

The company notified subscribers directly, informing them that the fee would move from N1,900 to N2,950 per month, a jump of N1,050 or roughly 55.3%.

Nigerians using Google One will pay more for 100GB storage
Google increases Google One subscription price in Nigeria Photo: S3studio
Source: Getty Images

The company said in its message to users:

"Google LLC is increasing the price of your subscription 'Google One (100 GB)' from N1,900.00/month to N2,950.00/month starting on September 9, 2026."

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What the Price Change Means for Subscribers

Subscribers who do not cancel before the effective date will be charged the new amount automatically, using whatever payment method is already linked to their account, plus any applicable taxes.

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Google also noted that subscription prices could change again in line with the Google Play Terms of Service.

To put the shift in perspective, N2,950 previously bought users 400GB of storage under earlier pricing, which underlines how much the value of the subscription has changed.

Subscribers who wish to cancel or review upcoming charges can do so through the Subscriptions section on Google Play.

Google One gives users extra cloud storage shared across Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos.

Every Google account comes with 15GB of free storage by default, and a paid plan extends that to 100GB or beyond, depending on the tier chosen. Subscribers also get access to Google support experts and certain benefits that can be shared with family members.

Changes to Free Storage for New Accounts

Google separately announced that from March 9, 2026, new Google accounts would start with 5GB of free storage, with an option to unlock an additional 10GB by verifying a valid phone number, though total free storage can still reach 15GB.

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On the question of existing paid storage plans, Google said a Google One subscription replaces rather than supplements a current Drive storage plan.

Google changes Google One pricing, with 100GB storage now costing
Nigerians using Google Drive, Gmail and Photos may pay more for extra storage. Photo: Nurps
Source: Getty Images

Any promotional storage a user received previously remains available until the promotion expires, after which their storage total returns to what it was before.

Google also offers a Workspace Individual plan that comes with 1TB of storage, and subscribers on that plan can buy extra storage through Google One separately from their Workspace allocation.

Mutichoice pause subscription price increase

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice has announced that DStv subscription rates will not increase in 2026, breaking from its pattern of reviewing prices annually.

The decision comes as the pay-TV operator seeks to attract and retain subscribers amid growing competition from streaming platforms.

In recent years, MultiChoice has faced increasing pressure from international streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, which continue to compete for viewers.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

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