France's official government portal has outlined what applicants should expect when summoned for a French naturalisation interview

The interview specifically tests how well an applicant has integrated into French society, including their understanding of the Republic's core values

Missing the interview without a valid reason could result in an application being dismissed outright, the government warned

Anyone pursuing French citizenship through naturalisation will face a crucial step in the process, a face-to-face interview with authorities.

France's official government portal has laid out exactly what applicants can expect when that summons arrives.

France speaks about citizenship interview. Photo credit: Financial express.

Source: UGC

The information, published on and the official government site, covers the key requirements foreigners must fulfil at this stage of the naturalization process.

What the French Citizenship Interview Is About

The interview is not a casual formality. Its primary purpose is to evaluate how well the applicant has integrated into French society, with particular focus on their adherence to the essential principles and values of the Republic.

These values are outlined in the Charter of the Rights and Duties of French Citizens, which applicants are encouraged to study beforehand using the citizen's handbook.

Applicants are required to bring original documents to the interview, exactly as specified in their summons.

No substitutions or copies will suffice in place of the originals listed. At the close of the interview, every applicant must sign the Charter of the Rights and Duties of French Citizens.

This signing marks a formal acknowledgement of the principles that underpin life as a French national.

Background Checks and Mandatory Attendance

Before the interview even takes place, French authorities conduct a thorough background investigation into each applicant.

This covers civic behaviour, tax compliance, and criminal records both within France and abroad.

The process is designed to ensure that those seeking citizenship meet not just the administrative requirements but also the civic standards expected of French nationals.

Attendance at the interview is not optional. The government is explicit on this point: failing to appear without a legitimate reason can result in the entire application being dismissed.

Applicants who cannot attend on the scheduled date are expected to provide a valid justification, or risk losing the progress made in their application.

For foreigners navigating the naturalisation process, the interview represents one of the most significant milestones on the path to becoming a French citizen.

Preparing thoroughly, arriving with the correct documents, and understanding the values enshrined in the Charter are all steps that could determine the outcome.

Lady working in France shares her experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady identified as Elliott shared on TikTok the amount she earns from a three-hour cleaning shift in France every Wednesday.

Elliott expressed pride in her work, noting that the cleaning job has become a reliable source of income for her in France.

Source: Legit.ng