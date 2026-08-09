Israel has rejected US President Donald Trump’s 15‑point Gaza peace plan, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisting there will be no military withdrawal until Hamas is “genuinely” disarmed

Hamas, however, says disarmament depends on Israel ending aggression and pulling its forces out of Gaza, highlighting the deep divide between the two sides

Prime Minster Netanyahu Rejects Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

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The move marks a major setback for Trump’s initiative, announced last September, which aimed to oversee disarmament, troop withdrawal and reconstruction in the war‑torn territory

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump’s 15‑point plan for Gaza, saying Israel will not withdraw its forces until Hamas is “genuinely” disarmed.

Israel Rejects 15‑Point Gaza Plan

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu declared: “Israel rejects the 15‑point document.” He stressed that the Israeli military “will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is genuinely disarmed and will continue to thwart threats against our forces and our citizens.”

This rejection comes just over a week after Trump hailed Hamas’s conditional agreement to disarm as a “monumental step toward lasting peace and security.”

Hamas Response to Disarmament Proposal

Hamas has said it is ready to hand over its heavy weapons, but only if Israel ends “all forms of aggression” and withdraws its forces from Gaza. A Hamas official told the BBC the group “reaffirms its commitment” to the agreement and is prepared “to engage seriously and responsibly in implementing” the plan. They urged mediators to ensure “that all parties comply with what has been agreed.”

Background to Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

Trump’s plan, announced in September last year, included:

• The creation of a Board of Peace to oversee implementation.

• The disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups.

• The withdrawal of Israeli troops.

• Reconstruction of Gaza.

However, Israel has continued to carry out strikes in Gaza since agreeing to an initial ceasefire in October.

Political Pressure on Netanyahu

Netanyahu’s rejection reflects the political pressures he faces ahead of Israeli elections. Members of his right‑wing coalition, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, have dismissed the plan as “not acceptable.” Netanyahu himself admitted: “They have ideas; some of them are acceptable to us and some are not, and we know how to stand our ground on these matters.”

Humanitarian Impact in Gaza

The United Nations reports that about 1.9 million people — 90% of Gaza’s population — have been displaced since the war began. The conflict was triggered by the Hamas‑led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed about 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage. Israel’s military campaign in response has killed more than 73,000 people, according to Gaza’s health ministry, figures considered reliable by the UN.

Netanyahu’s stance signals another major setback for Trump’s Gaza peace plan. With both sides holding firm — Hamas demanding withdrawal before disarmament, and Israel insisting on disarmament before withdrawal — the path to lasting peace remains uncertain.

Source: Legit.ng