Canada's immigration authority published a list of seven professional categories it is actively recruiting through its Express Entry system

The categories range from healthcare and STEM professionals to tradespeople, educators, and French-language speakers

Workers with Canadian work experience in specific fields may also qualify through a dedicated stream

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published a list of seven skilled worker categories that foreign nationals can use to apply for entry into the country through the Express Entry immigration system.

The Canadian government shared the announcement on its official X account, @CitImmCanada, on 7 August 2026, asking potential foreign applicants whether their skills could "help strengthen Canada's economy and public services."

Canada lists seven professions foreigners can use to enter into the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

7 professions for foreigners in Canada

According to the IRCC post, the seven professional categories currently being targeted are:

Health care and social services professionals Medical doctors, researchers, and senior managers with Canadian work experience Tradespersons Educators Professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations Professionals in transport occupations Workers with French-language proficiency

The list covers a broad range of industries, reflecting Canada's ongoing effort to address labour shortages across both its public services and private sector. Health care professionals and STEM workers feature prominently, alongside a dedicated stream for those who already hold Canadian work experience in medicine, research, or senior management roles.

What express entry category-based selection means

Canada's Express Entry system is a points-based immigration pathway that manages applications for several of the country's federal economic immigration programmes. Category-based selection rounds allow IRCC to invite candidates with specific skills or language abilities, rather than selecting solely on the basis of a candidate's overall Comprehensive Ranking System score.

French-language proficiency is also listed as a standalone qualifying category, signalling continued emphasis on supporting French-speaking communities outside of Quebec as part of Canada's broader bilingualism commitments.

See the original IRCC post on X below:

Canada announces pass mark for citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Canadia revealed the format and minimum passing score for the 2026 citizenship test taken by immigrants.

Legit.ng confirmed that the 20-question test covers Canada's history, geography, economy, government, laws, and national symbols.

Source: Legit.ng