Canada Identifies 7 Key Professions for Foreigners Seeking Green Pastures Abroad in 2026
- Canada's immigration authority published a list of seven professional categories it is actively recruiting through its Express Entry system
- The categories range from healthcare and STEM professionals to tradespeople, educators, and French-language speakers
- Workers with Canadian work experience in specific fields may also qualify through a dedicated stream
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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published a list of seven skilled worker categories that foreign nationals can use to apply for entry into the country through the Express Entry immigration system.
The Canadian government shared the announcement on its official X account, @CitImmCanada, on 7 August 2026, asking potential foreign applicants whether their skills could "help strengthen Canada's economy and public services."
7 professions for foreigners in Canada
According to the IRCC post, the seven professional categories currently being targeted are:
- Health care and social services professionals
- Medical doctors, researchers, and senior managers with Canadian work experience
- Tradespersons
- Educators
- Professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations
- Professionals in transport occupations
- Workers with French-language proficiency
The list covers a broad range of industries, reflecting Canada's ongoing effort to address labour shortages across both its public services and private sector. Health care professionals and STEM workers feature prominently, alongside a dedicated stream for those who already hold Canadian work experience in medicine, research, or senior management roles.
What express entry category-based selection means
Canada's Express Entry system is a points-based immigration pathway that manages applications for several of the country's federal economic immigration programmes. Category-based selection rounds allow IRCC to invite candidates with specific skills or language abilities, rather than selecting solely on the basis of a candidate's overall Comprehensive Ranking System score.
French-language proficiency is also listed as a standalone qualifying category, signalling continued emphasis on supporting French-speaking communities outside of Quebec as part of Canada's broader bilingualism commitments.
See the original IRCC post on X below:
Canada announces pass mark for citizenship test
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Canadia revealed the format and minimum passing score for the 2026 citizenship test taken by immigrants.
Legit.ng confirmed that the 20-question test covers Canada's history, geography, economy, government, laws, and national symbols.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng