The Danish government has announced the minimum score required to pass the Indfødsretsprøven citizenship test in 2026

The citizenship test covers 45 questions on Danish society, culture, history, current affairs, and values, held twice a year

The next Indfødsretsprøven, which is the citizenship test, is scheduled for November 25, 2026, with a registration deadline of October 21, 2026

The Danish government has set out the exact score foreigners must achieve on the Indfødsretsprøven, the country's official citizenship test, to qualify for Danish nationality in 2026.

To pass, candidates must answer at least 36 out of 45 questions correctly.

Denmark reveals the pass mark applicants must meet to become citizens in 2026. Photo Credit: NurPhoto

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However, there is a critical condition attached to that threshold: at least 4 of the correct answers must come from the unprepared section of the test, which focuses on Danish values.

What the citizenship test covers

The Indfødsretsprøven is a written examination held twice annually, in summer and winter. Its 45 questions are divided into three categories.

Thirty-five questions draw directly from official study material and cover Danish society, culture, and history. Five questions are based on current events reported in Danish media during the six months leading up to the test, covering politics, social affairs, and cultural events.

The remaining five questions on Danish values are designed to assess whether applicants have genuinely embraced Danish principles, and candidates cannot prepare for these in advance using a set syllabus.

The structure means that simply memorising study material is not enough to pass. A candidate who scores well on the prepared questions but falls short on the values section will still fail, regardless of their overall total.

November 2026 test details

The next sitting of the Indfødsretsprøven will take place on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, from 13:00 to 13:45, at a location in Copenhagen.

Prospective applicants must register no later than Wednesday, October 21, 2026, to be eligible to sit the examination.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Denmark had explained how many years foreign workers must reside in the country before seeking citizenship.

Denmark's conditions for permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Denmark had announced conditions foreigners must satisfy for its permanent residency.

According to the Danish Immigration Service, the process operates on two tiers. Every applicant must satisfy all the basic conditions, and must also meet at least two of four supplementary requirements.

Those who satisfy all four supplementary requirements become eligible after four years of legal residency rather than the standard eight.

Source: Legit.ng