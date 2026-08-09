Political analyst Omotayo Yusuf told Legit.ng that the 2027 presidential race carries different dynamics from the 2023 contest

Yusuf argued that Atiku Abubakar faces a much harder task this time around because Tinubu holds the power of incumbency

The analyst said verbal attacks on the president alone will not be enough for Atiku to mount a successful challenge in 2027

A Nigerian political analyst says the 2027 presidential election will not follow the same pattern as 2023, and that the current dynamics give President Bola Tinubu a structural advantage over former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst and commentator, made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, reacting to Atiku's recent public criticism of the Tinubu administration.

Atiku Abubakar warned of the 2027 presidential election Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Analyst to Atiku: 2027 is not a 2023

Yusuf noted that while the 2023 election featured a three-way contest between Atiku, Tinubu, and the Labour Party's Peter Obi, the 2027 race introduces a different variable, which is an incumbent seeking re-election. He said:

"I think the next general election or the next presidential election is unique in the sense that while some or many might think it's following the same trajectory of 2023, where we had the triumvirate of Atiku, Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu running for election, the dynamics are slightly different this time, where we have an incumbent running against Atiku and Peter Obi."

He pointed out that Atiku is no longer running against a fellow challenger but against a sitting president who commands the resources and machinery of the state. According to the analyst, the Nigerian political system has historically favoured incumbents, and it would take considerably more than policy criticism to reverse that advantage.

Verbal attacks alone will not work, Atiku warned

Yusuf acknowledged that Atiku's criticism of the government serves a purpose, keeping the administration accountable and offering alternative proposals. However, he argued that this approach falls short of what is needed to unseat a sitting president.

Yusuf noted:

"He is not contesting against an individual now, but an incumbent who has the power in his hands and is being asked to relinquish it; whether we like it or not, the system and the Nigerian system favour the incumbent, and it will take a whole lot more than just verbal tirades to upset the president."

The analyst added that, even though formal electioneering campaigns have not officially begun, nothing visible on the ground suggests that Atiku currently has enough political firepower to challenge Tinubu effectively.

Atiku, who ran under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) banner in 2023, was ratified as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 29, 2026, following his resignation from the PDP.

Analyst explains 2027 presidential election dynamics between Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

ADC chieftain criticises Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has declared that President Bola Tinubu does not meet the constitutional requirements to serve as Nigeria's president, citing gaps in the educational credentials the president submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Okonkwo's remarks came after INEC published documents submitted by candidates contesting the 2027 presidential election. According to the published records, Tinubu provided only his university certificate. No primary or secondary school certificates were included among his submissions.

Source: Legit.ng