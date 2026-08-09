Atiku vs Tinubu: Analyst Explains Actual Direction of 2027 Election
- Political analyst Omotayo Yusuf told Legit.ng that the 2027 presidential race carries different dynamics from the 2023 contest
- Yusuf argued that Atiku Abubakar faces a much harder task this time around because Tinubu holds the power of incumbency
- The analyst said verbal attacks on the president alone will not be enough for Atiku to mount a successful challenge in 2027
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
A Nigerian political analyst says the 2027 presidential election will not follow the same pattern as 2023, and that the current dynamics give President Bola Tinubu a structural advantage over former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst and commentator, made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, reacting to Atiku's recent public criticism of the Tinubu administration.
Analyst to Atiku: 2027 is not a 2023
Yusuf noted that while the 2023 election featured a three-way contest between Atiku, Tinubu, and the Labour Party's Peter Obi, the 2027 race introduces a different variable, which is an incumbent seeking re-election. He said:
"I think the next general election or the next presidential election is unique in the sense that while some or many might think it's following the same trajectory of 2023, where we had the triumvirate of Atiku, Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu running for election, the dynamics are slightly different this time, where we have an incumbent running against Atiku and Peter Obi."
He pointed out that Atiku is no longer running against a fellow challenger but against a sitting president who commands the resources and machinery of the state. According to the analyst, the Nigerian political system has historically favoured incumbents, and it would take considerably more than policy criticism to reverse that advantage.
Verbal attacks alone will not work, Atiku warned
Yusuf acknowledged that Atiku's criticism of the government serves a purpose, keeping the administration accountable and offering alternative proposals. However, he argued that this approach falls short of what is needed to unseat a sitting president.
Yusuf noted:
"He is not contesting against an individual now, but an incumbent who has the power in his hands and is being asked to relinquish it; whether we like it or not, the system and the Nigerian system favour the incumbent, and it will take a whole lot more than just verbal tirades to upset the president."
The analyst added that, even though formal electioneering campaigns have not officially begun, nothing visible on the ground suggests that Atiku currently has enough political firepower to challenge Tinubu effectively.
Atiku, who ran under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) banner in 2023, was ratified as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 29, 2026, following his resignation from the PDP.
ADC chieftain criticises Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has declared that President Bola Tinubu does not meet the constitutional requirements to serve as Nigeria's president, citing gaps in the educational credentials the president submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Okonkwo's remarks came after INEC published documents submitted by candidates contesting the 2027 presidential election. According to the published records, Tinubu provided only his university certificate. No primary or secondary school certificates were included among his submissions.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng