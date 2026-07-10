ADC spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi accused the APC-led government of deliberately detaining former Kaduna governor Nasir el-Rufai to weaken opposition ahead of 2027

Abdullahi raised alarm over el-Rufai's deteriorating health, saying the National Hospital advised that he be kept under watch after a recent visit

The ADC warned President Tinubu that the opposition would hold him personally responsible if anything happened to el-Rufai in custody

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the federal government of deliberately ensuring that former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai remains behind bars until after the 2027 general elections, describing him as a political prisoner being held to neutralise opposition forces.

ADC spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi made the allegation on Thursday, July 9, during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today programme, charging that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration is exploiting the legal process to keep el-Rufai out of the political space.

Former Kaduna governor Nasir el-Rufai remains in custody, raising serious concerns. Photo credit: @elrufai/@ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

"The thinking within the ADC is that the APC government has concluded that they will not release Malam Nasir el-Rufai until after the elections. That is what we believe," Abdullahi said.

He added:

"They know that with Malam Nasir el-Rufai freed, the opposition is stronger, and they know that if they release him, he is going to remind them of certain things that they would rather forget. So that is why they want to hold him in perpetuity."

El-Rufai's bail conditions and health

Abdullahi clarified that the ADC does not oppose criminal prosecution where it is warranted, but argued that the pattern of bail denials in el-Rufai's case points to deliberate judicial manipulation.

"When you are holding someone in custody for bailable offences, and you proceed to continue to arraign that person and continue to set conditions for bail that are almost impossible for this person to meet, it creates room for us to believe that you deliberately intend to hold this person in perpetuity," he said.

The ADC spokesman also raised urgent concerns about the former governor's physical condition, saying family sources had informed the party that el-Rufai was taken to the National Hospital recently, where doctors advised that he remain under close medical observation due to his failing health.

Abdullahi warned President Bola Tinubu's administration that the opposition would hold it directly accountable should el-Rufai's condition worsen while he remains in custody.

"There is a political prisoner in Nigeria today, and his name is Malam Nasir el-Rufai," he said.

El-Rufai's ongoing legal cases

El-Rufai has been in custody since February. The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is prosecuting him on separate criminal charges before both the Kaduna State High Court and the Federal High Court in Kaduna. Multiple bail applications filed at the Kaduna State High Court have been dismissed.

The Department of State Services (DSS) is also pursuing a separate case against the former governor before the Federal High Court in Abuja, based on allegations of wiretapping.

El-Rufai's wife speaks on detention of husband

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the family of former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai called on President Bola Tinubu to step in after they were unable to meet the bail conditions set by the court handling his case.

The ADC chieftain's wife, Asiya, said the family had been unable to secure the required property attestation from the traditional council of Kaduna state, which was among the documents demanded to complete bail formalities.

Source: Legit.ng