Governor Umar Namadi has announced the suspension of four political aides in Jigawa State with immediate effect

The suspension was linked to alleged anti-party activities against the ruling APC in the state

The All Progressives Congress (APC) previously suspended a House of Representatives member over similar allegations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Dutse, Jigawa State – Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has suspended four of his political aides with immediate effect.

Namadi ordered the indefinite suspension of four of his political aides on Monday, June 1, 2026.

Jigawa State Governor Namadi suspends 4 aides amid political storm. Photo credit: Ymar Namadi

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, this was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer in the SSG’s office, Ismaila Dutse.

“The suspension takes immediate effect.”

According to the statement, the affected aides include

Abbas Makama, Senior Special Assistant on Flood Control I;

Salisu Muhammad, popularly known as Rosy Auyo, Special Assistant on Entrepreneurship;

Ibrahim Yunusa, Special Assistant on Basic Education Monitoring III

Umar Abdulkadir, also known as Alhaji Bullet Auyo, Special Assistant on Cluster Farming.

The statement, however, did not give any reason for their suspension.

It was gathered that the suspension may be linked to alleged anti-party activities against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Neither the state government nor the affected aides have officially confirmed any link between the suspension and party politics.

The APC in Jigawa State had earlier suspended a member of the House of Representatives for Hadejia/Auyo/Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency alongside six other party officials.

The federal lawmaker and the others were suspended over alleged anti-party conduct following the party’s primary election.

Governor Umar Namadi suspends four aides in Jigawa State. Photo credit: Jigawa Radio

Source: Facebook

Nigerian governor sacks 4 aides, reason emerges

Recall that Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya approved the immediate dismissal of four of his aides.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor ordered that the disengagement of the four affected aides should take immediate effect.

The governor’s spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, shared more details about the dismissal in a statement issued on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

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Nigerian governor decides on suspension of 81 aides

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the governor of Ebonyi state, Francis Nwifuru, made a fresh decision regarding the suspension of 81 state officials.

In a significant move, Nwifuru directed them to immediately resume official duties barely two weeks after their suspension.

Nwifuru suspended the Attorney General, 25 commissioners, 22 permanent secretaries, including 14 senior special assistants, and 24 special assistants who had failed to attend an important government function and were denied salaries.

Source: Legit.ng