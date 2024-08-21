Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Jos, Plateau state - The Governor of Plateau state, Caleb Mutfwang, has suspended four key officials as he approved a minor reshuffle of his cabinet.

The director of press to the governor said the new development is to enhance effective service delivery to the citizens of the state.

The suspensions take effect immediately. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang



The spokesman made of the suspension in a press release issued on Wednesday, August 21.

According to the statement, the suspensions take effect immediately.

As reported by TVC News, the spokesperson, however, did not give any reason for the suspension.

The affected officials include the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Chrysantus Dawam, and the Commissioner for Tourism, Culture, and Hospitality, Jamila Tukur.

The others are the Special Adviser on Rural Development, Dio Lamul, and the Liaison Officer for Mikang Constituency, Moses Sule.

The current Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Noel Nkup, will now serve as the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development.

Bashir Lawandi Datti, who previously held the position of Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, has been reassigned as the Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy.

Legit.ng recalls that 136 persons were nominated for appointment as special aides to the governor of Plateau state, Caleb Mutfwang.

The director of press and public affairs, Gyang Bere, noted that their designations will be communicated to them in their respective Local Government councils.

Mutfwang appoints sacked PDP lawmakers as aides

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the 16 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers sacked by the appellate court were given new appointments.

These appointments were given to them by Governor Mutfwang, as announced on Tuesday, March 5.

However, these lawmakers have stated that they will continue legal processes to be reinstated in the state parliament.

