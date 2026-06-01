DSS arrests five suspects linked to Papiri school abduction amid ongoing security operations

Large cache of arms recovered, including 15 AK rifles and 1,434 rounds of ammunition

Investigations reveal broader arms trafflcking network involving multiple suspects across Nigeria and Niger Republic

Niger state - The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested five individuals suspected of involvement in the attack on St Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri village, Niger State, where over 300 students and teachers were abducted last year.

The arrests are part of ongoing security operations linked to the November incident in which gunmen seized 315 persons, including 303 pupils and 12 teachers. While 50 students reportedly escaped within 24 hours, the remaining victims were later released in phases.

DSS Arrests Those Reportedly 'Linked’ to Abduction of Over 300 Students in Niger

Source: Twitter

Security operation leads to multiple arrests

According to counter-insurgency analyst Zagazola Makama, those arrested include a suspected Boko Haram member and two Nigerien nationals allegedly involved in supplying weapons to the attackers, The Cable reported.

Makama disclosed that a large cache of arms was recovered during the operation.

“Recovered from the men were a large cache of arms, including 15 AK rifles and 1,434 rounds of live ammunition,” he said.

Security sources said one of the suspects, identified as Yusuf Mohammed, also known as “Bature”, was on a list of wanted Boko Haram members.

Arms supply network uncovered

Investigators reportedly linked the suspects to a broader arms trafflcking network operating across Nigeria and neighbouring Niger Republic.

“According to credible security sources, one Yusuf Mohammed aka Bature… and his accomplice, Mubarak Ibrahim, were arrested on the Zaria–Kaduna highway while on their way to collect a consignment of arms for their commanders,” Makama stated.

A follow-up operation reportedly led to the arrest of additional suspects, including Goni Ibrahim and Tukur Sani, who were intercepted with rifles and ammunition concealed in a vehicle, Vanguard reported.

Further arrests expand investigation

Security officials also confirmed the arrest of another alleged courier, identified as Alhaji Adamu, also known as Gado Banufe, in Yauri, Kebbi State.

“The security sources disclosed that preliminary investigations established that the five men served as arms couriers to the gunmen who carried out the November 2025 attacks,” Makama added.

The DSS says investigations are ongoing as efforts intensify to dismantle the wider network behind the abduction.

DSS arrests 5 officers linked to El-Rufai

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested several security officers connected to the return of Malam Nasir El-Rufai to Nigeria from Egypt on February 12, 2026. DSS detains officers linked to Nasir El-Rufai’s controversial airport return from Egypt.

According to earlier reports, the secret police attempted to arrest the former Kaduna state governor at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, but the operation failed. His passport was, however, seized.

Source: Legit.ng