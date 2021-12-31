A media aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Latimore Oghenesivbe, has been fired for criticising his principal

The Delta state governor accused Oghenesivbe of insubordination after the latter criticised him in a Facebook post

The sacked media aide had alleged that he had been unfairly treated by Governor Okowa for the past five years he had worked with him

Asaba, Delta state - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has sacked Latimore Oghenesivbe, his executive assistant on communications, over “manifest recklessness and insubordination”.

Oghenesivbe's sack was communicated via a letter dated Wednesday, December 29 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Patrick Ukah, The Punch reported.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa accused his media aide, Latimore Oghenesivbe, of insubordination and sacked him. Photo credit: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

Source: Facebook

The media aide in a Facebook post titled ‘Tribal Bigot’ had alleged that his principal, Governor Okowa, didn’t treat him fairly for the past five years he had worked with him.

Oghenesivbe further alleged that the Delta state governor was surrounded by certain persons that have made him nepotistic in his dealings.

The aide also claimed he had been denied certain benefits that accrued to others in the media department of the state government.

Oghenesivbe said he got two 25kg bags of rice and N50,000 out of the recent N25m released by Okowa to his media team.

Okowa expressed displeasure

In the letter announcing Oghenesivbe's sack, Governor expressed displeasure over the aide's conduct.

The read partly:

“As this trend can no longer be tolerated, I regret to inform you that your service as Executive Assistant, Communication, is no more required and your appointment is hereby terminated.

“Accordingly, I am to request that you take necessary steps to hand over all government properties in your possession to the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Government House and Protocol forthwith."

Nigerians react on social media

Adeniji Oyebade H commented on Facebook:

"I think most of our political holders are lacking of truth from federal level than to the local government and the Bible made us to know that we shall know the truth and Truth shall set us free.

"Remember nothing last forever you we leave that post one day and if you refuse to leave, that seat we leave you. We shouldn't see our selves as God, are we not sin against our creator everyday and he still have mercy upon us. Mr Governor a word is enough for the wise."

Ola Clement Ola said:

"Thank God that you have the privilege to serve under the current governor many people want such opportunity but couldn't get it."

Johnpromise Ayomanor said:

"Why didn't him go to his boss and talk it over instead of posting it on social media, common sense nor common at all."

Odihi Emmanuel said:

"Bad table manner from the aid. After collecting 50 kg of rice, 50 to buy one goat you are still complaining. There are many ways to get more from your boss."

Adebayo Felix

"The governor just confirmed all he said about him by firing him. Very unwise."

Gabin I. Iyoha

"So... The end of the world will not come. If one door closes, another opens."

Source: Legit.ng