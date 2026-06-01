Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State, has said he had the feeling that the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in the Oriire Local Government of Oyo State was orchestrated by the state government.

Fayose explained that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo had political nomination, and he concluded his political rally before visiting the families of the victims and calling them out for media attention.

Ayodele Fayose says Seyi Makinde might have orchestrated the Oyo kidnapping Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz, @seyimakinde, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The former governor, while speaking in an interview on Channels TV on Monday, June 1, stated that though he might not be totally correct, he had a strong feeling that the government in the state, which is the Makinde administration, orchestrated the abduction to tarnish the image of President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that this would be the second time that the former governor, who has been at loggerheads with Makinde, would accuse the Oyo State government in two years. Fayose earlier raised the alarm that Governor Makinde of Oyo received N50 billion from the federal government to compensate the victims of the Ibadan explosion.

The state government first denied the allegation but later confirmed the receipt of N30 billion. It explained that the larger part of the fund was being kept in a bank and had not been used for its purpose in 2024.

Fayose's fresh allegation has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Ola Apinke wrote:

"Seyi Makinde's demeanour since the abduction of those school kids has been one of lack of concern and outright blaming of PBAT! I have never seen any state governor who has experienced school kids' abduction behave like him. Check out the Kebbi and Niger state governors when it happened in their states. You could see the worry and concern in their faces; people could see that they cared about the safe return of those kids. They even closed all schools to forestall further school abductions in their states. Unlike the Oyo State governor, who has been holding court on his political ambitions or blaming PBAT for the reason he didn't set up Amotekun. Finally, he had to make an announcement saying he can't do anything about security until he is voted the President! What else is there to say? Discerning people like Ruben Abati and ex-governor Fayose read him correctly!"

Jerry Abimbola question how Gov Makinde spends security votes:

"Security is everyone's business, most importantly, Mr President. However, we should ask governors where the security votes are counted on their cheques every month. OYO State government messed up badly with these events, take actions before putting the blame, this is life, not goods!"

ÓluKayòde questioned Makinde's outburst:

"I think De-Rock is making sense, if not, why would Seyi Makinde keep throwing tantrums at the detriment of poor victims?"

Omotola said Fayose has always been guessing right about Makinde:

"Fayose had always guessed right about Makinde, especially recently... I guess he knows more than we do, and whoever is in Makinde's kitchen cabinet feeding Fayose with information is doing a good job."

See the video of Fayose on X here:

Source: Legit.ng