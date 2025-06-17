Two of staff of Governor Alia's aide has been suspended for participating in anti-killings protest in Benue state

Makurdi, Benue state - The Principal Special Assistant to Benue state governor on Youth and Media Mobilisation, Atu Joseph, has suspended two of his staff for participating in anti-killings protest in the state.

The protest was triggered by the recent attack and killing of nearly 250 people in Yelewata community, Guma Local Government Area of the state.

Atu suspended his Chief of Staff, John Ukeyima, and Chief Press Secretary, Lubem Terkula, effective June 14, 2025.

Governor Alia’s aide said the protest was contrary to the Benue state government’s directives.

As reported by The Punch, Atu made this known in a letter addressed to the two aides on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

He barred his two aides from performing any duties or representing the office during this period.

Atu accused them of undermining his authority and breaching the trust of their positions.

“This letter serves as formal notification of your immediate and indefinite suspensions from your position as Chief of Staff and Chief Press Secretary, effective today, June 14, 2025.

“This decision has been made due to your actions that have been deemed as working against the explicit directives of your Principal.

“Such conduct is a serious breach of your duties and the trust placed in your office.

“During the period of this indefinite suspension, you are to refrain from all official duties and responsibilities, and you are not permitted to represent this office or me in any capacity”.

Benue killings: Governor Alia describes actual culprits

Recall that Alia said that those who attacked killed several people in the Yelewata and Daudu communities, in Guma LGA used AK-47 and AK-49.

Governor Alia, while speaking with journalists on Monday, June 16, are herders without any herds, declaring them as terrorists.

Recall that on Saturday, June 14, over 100 people were reportedly killed in the attack said to have been launched by suspected herdsmen.

