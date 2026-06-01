Philip Agbese has secured the Labour Party ticket for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 elections

The Deputy House spokesperson won the direct primary with over 52,000 votes across Benue wards

Labour Party, which concluded primaries in Benue, produced candidates for senatorial and governorship positions

Philip Agbese, the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, has secured the Labour Party (LP) ticket for the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in Benue state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Massive turnout seals win for deputy Reps spokesperson Agbese in Labour Party primary election. NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

He won the party’s direct primary held on Saturday, May 30, after reportedly gathering over 52,000 votes spread across the three local government areas in the constituency.

Party officials said the primaries were conducted across 35 wards, where members of the Labour Party openly endorsed his return to the National Assembly for a second term.

Agbese only recently moved from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Labour Party. Agbese, who announced his defection in March during proceedings at the House of Representatives, said the decision reflected the wishes of his constituents rather than personal interest.

As stated by Premium Times, after the primaries, the National Returning Officer for Benue state, Aminu Atonu, described the exercise as calm and credible, as it went on without any major disruption.

Party records sweeping wins across Benue elections

In other outcomes of the party’s selection process in the state, Samuel Onuh emerged unopposed as the LP senatorial candidate for Benue South, while businessman Mathias Byuan was confirmed as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 elections.

Speaking after his victory, Agbese thanked residents of Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo for what he called a strong show of support.

He said, “Today is a remarkable day in my life.”

According to him, his supporters “defied the rains and gathered in their thousands” across wards to affirm his mandate.

Agbese’s defection pays off as deputy Reps spokesperson clinches LP ticket in sweeping victory. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

He also noted that his move to the Labour Party came after consultations in his constituency, where residents allegedly encouraged him to adopt the LP as a stronger political platform.

Labour Party, Agbese said, is a platform driven by ordinary people. He added that it belongs to “mama, papa, pikin and everybody,” and not controlled by a single individual.

APC primaries: Daramola defeats incumbent rep

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olumuyiwa Daramola, son of a former minister, emerged winner of the APC primary for Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency after defeating incumbent lawmaker Hon. Jimi Odimayo.

He secured a landslide victory with 6,547 votes against 827, a result widely described as a major shift in the constituency’s political dynamics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Daramola, who thanked party leaders and delegates for their support, called for unity within the APC.

Full list of ex-Ministers who lost primaries

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that several former ministers who resigned under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to contest the 2027 elections under the APC recorded mixed outcomes in their respective party primaries across Nigeria.

Former ministers such as Adebayo Adelabu, Saidu Alkali and Yusuf Tuggar all lost their governorship primaries in Oyo, Gombe and Bauchi states, respectively, despite intense campaigns and internal party contests.

Source: Legit.ng