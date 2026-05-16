Mohammed Bello alleges ICPC denied his father medical access while in custody

El-Rufai's family claims court orders were disregarded during detention

Bello demands respect for human rights and immediate compliance with legal directives

Mohammed Bello, son of former Kaduna state governor Nasir el-Rufai, has accused operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) of denying his father access to medical care and family visits while in custody.

Recall that El-Rufai has faced sustained scrutiny following allegations of financial irregularities during his eight-year tenure as governor of Kaduna state.

El-Rufai’s Sona Raises Fresh Allegations Against ICPC as Ex-Kaduna Gov Remains in Detention

Source: Twitter

In 2024, the Kaduna State House of Assembly accused him of mismanaging public funds running into hundreds of billions of naira and recommended further investigation.

He was later arraigned on amended charges in April 2026 at the Kaduna High Court, where he faces allegations bordering on fraud and abuse of office. The case remains ongoing as legal proceedings continue.

Bello speaking still said the alleged incidents occurred on Friday, May 15, during separate attempts by a doctor and a family member to see the detained former governor.

El-Rufai has remained in ICPC custody since February 19 over allegations relating to financial misconduct during his tenure as governor between 2015 and 2023. His detention forms part of an ongoing legal process linked to corruption-related charges.

Medical access allegedly blocked by ICPC operatives

According to Bello, a personal physician who visited the detention facility to review recent medical test results was prevented from seeing El-Rufai, The Cable reported.

He claimed officials insisted that approval from the ICPC chairman was required before access could be granted.

He described the restriction as a breach of a court order that, according to him, guaranteed unrestricted access to doctors. Bello argued that the development undermined his father’s right to adequate healthcare while in detention.

Family says visit by wife was also denied

Bello further alleged that El-Rufai’s second wife, Aichatou, was turned away when she attempted to deliver food to her husband in the evening.

He said officials cited internal restrictions limiting deliveries after a specific time.

He criticised the decision, describing it as an unnecessary restriction that compounded what he called an already difficult situation for the former governor.

The family maintains that such limitations go beyond standard detention procedures.

Son describes detention conditions as unlawful

In a statement, Bello said the treatment of his father amounted to a violation of both constitutional and human rights protections.

He argued that no legal detention should prevent access to medical professionals or basic family support.

“Our father, Mallam Nasir @elrufai, is still being held by the ICPC. Today, 15 May 2026, we witnessed two distinct yet equally serious attacks on his basic rights,” the statement reads.

Family demands full respect for court order

Bello insisted that ICPC officials were acting in defiance of judicial directives, particularly those relating to healthcare access. He said the family would not accept what he described as intimidation disguised as procedural enforcement.

He added that el-Rufai’s rights must be fully upheld, stressing that the family expects immediate compliance with all court orders regarding his detention and welfare.

El-Rufai speaks in court

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, has been arraigned in court for fresh charges. This is as he appeared at the Federal High Court in Kaduna on Wednesday, May 6.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been facing a series of legal charges since he resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the coalition-adopted party.

Source: Legit.ng