Former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary Timi Frank called on authorities to ensure fairness and due process in the handling of Nasir El-Rufai’s detention

Frank said El-Rufai voluntarily returned to Nigeria from Egypt and presented himself to security agencies

The former APC spokesman appealed to the Nigerian Bar Association, northern leaders, civil society groups to monitor the case and demand transparency

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, has called on authorities to ensure fairness and due process in the ongoing detention of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Frank made the appeal in a statement released on Friday, May 22. He urged security agencies to respect El-Rufai’s constitutional rights and allow him enough time and access to prepare his legal defence.

El-Rufai’s family alleged that DSS operatives took the former Kaduna governor into custody despite existing court orders. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

As reported by Punch, the former APC spokesman said the anti-corruption campaign should not be pursued outside the boundaries of the law. According to him, justice and accountability must go hand in hand with respect for legal procedures.

El-Rufai detention and due process

Frank noted that El-Rufai reportedly returned to Nigeria from Egypt and willingly presented himself before security agencies. He said such action should be considered in the handling of the matter.

“For the umpteenth time, I reiterate my support for the fight against corruption. However, fairness, justice, rule of law, and due process must never be sacrificed under any circumstance,” he said.

He also appealed to northern leaders, youth groups, and civil society organisations to pay close attention to the developments surrounding the former governor’s detention.

“I pray that northern elders and youths will not sit back and watch anything untoward happen to Mallam El-Rufai,” Frank said.

The former APC chieftain further urged professional and civic bodies across the country to monitor the case and speak up where necessary.

Timi Frank seeks El-Rufai release

Frank specifically mentioned the Nigerian Bar Association, traditional rulers, religious leaders, northern youth groups, and members of the international community as stakeholders who should demand transparency in the matter.

El-Rufai landed in legal trouble with federal government after claiming to tap Nuhu Ribadu's phone. Photo: FB/El-Rufai

Source: Twitter

“I therefore call on the Nigerian Bar Association, religious leaders, northern elders, traditional rulers, northern youths, civil society organisations, well-meaning Nigerians, and the international community to urgently demand his immediate release so he can adequately prepare for his defence,” he stated.

He described El-Rufai as an influential political figure who remained active in national politics after leaving office as Kaduna State governor. Frank also referenced the former governor’s role during the 2023 general elections.

According to him, security agencies handling the matter should remain professional and transparent while carrying out their responsibilities. He maintained that the principles of justice and rule of law must guide every stage of the process involving the former governor.

Read more on Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai:

2027 election: Source shares El-Rufai's plan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a source in the opposition privy to the ongoing developments confirmed that El-Rufai was not contesting any elective position in the 2027 election.

The source said El-Rufai was only focused on mobilising against President Tinubu's second-term agenda.

One prominent associate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who contested the 2023 presidential election but lost to Tinubu, and now relating with El-Rufai divulged that what the ex-Kaduna governor is interested in is sending Tinubu and his people back to Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng