Atiku Abubakar has launched a fierce attack on Tinubu’s three-year administration over hardship and insecurity claims

The former vice president has accused the government of propaganda, rising poverty, and a worsening cost-of-living crisis in Nigeria

Atiku, who alleged mismanagement of borrowed funds, also cited insecurity and school abductions as key failures

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has again launched a sharp attack on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Atiku delivers harsh verdict on Tinubu’s 3-year government record. Photo: officialABAT, aatiku

Source: Getty Images

In a strongly worded press statement issued through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku described the administration’s three-year record as one defined by economic hardship, insecurity, and worsening living conditions across the country.

His criticism comes as Tinubu marks three years in office today, Friday, May 29, a milestone that has triggered renewed political debate over the administration’s performance.

In the statement shared with Legit.ng, he argued that the administration’s achievements are not reflected in official celebrations or government publicity, but in the daily struggles of ordinary citizens.

“The Tinubu administration’s three-year report card is written in hunger, poverty and the tears of abducted children,” Atiku said in the statement, one of his most controversial remarks.

“What Nigerians have received instead is renewed hardship, renewed insecurity, renewed poverty, and renewed hopelessness.”

Atiku questions spending on major infrastructure projects

Atiku, who said inflation has made life difficult for millions of Nigerians, claimed that food prices have gone beyond the reach of ordinary households. He also said many small and medium businesses are collapsing under pressure, while unemployment and economic uncertainty continue to grow.

While criticising the government’s communication style, he accused it of focusing on publicity instead of results.

“While Nigerians endure the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, this administration continues to manufacture statistics, stage elaborate ceremonies, and engage in endless public relations exercises,” the statement read.

Tinubu’s 3-year administration under fire. Photo: aatiku, aonanuga

Source: Getty Images

A major part of his criticism focused on government borrowing and infrastructure spending. Atiku alleged that the administration borrowed about N11.9 trillion within nine months but only spent N3.1 trillion on capital projects.

He asked: “Where did the rest of the money go?”

He also raised concerns about major infrastructure projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Badagry-Sokoto Highway. The 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) suggested that contracts were concentrated in the hands of a politically connected businessman.

School kidnappings define Tinubu’s failure - Atiku

Security was another key issue in his statement.

“The recent abduction of schoolchildren in Borno State and the mass kidnapping of pupils and teachers in Oyo State are not isolated incidents. They are the most accurate report card of this administration after three years in office,” he said.

“What greater evidence of failure can there be than parents sending their children to school only to receive news that they have been abducted? What greater symbol of governmental failure exists than classrooms becoming hunting grounds for criminals?"

“No amount of propaganda can fill an empty stomach. No amount of spin can erase insecurity. No amount of government advertising can hide the suffering that millions experience every day."

Atiku further warned that Nigerians should not confuse patience with acceptance. He urged Nigerians to use the ballot box as a tool for change.

Looking ahead, Atiku said the ADC will soon present a policy blueprint aimed at addressing Nigeria’s economic and security challenges. He promised reforms in job creation, education, healthcare, fiscal discipline, and governance.

"Nigerians have heard enough excuses. They have listened to enough promises. They have endured enough suffering. What they seek now is leadership that is competent, compassionate, accountable, and genuinely committed to the public good," he added.

Atiku slams Tinubu over insecurity response

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over rising insecurity in Nigeria.

He accused the administration of relying on what he called “obituary statements” instead of decisive action.

Source: Legit.ng