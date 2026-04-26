Activist Adnan Muktar accused Ahmed Wadada of using an AI-generated photo to portray a large turnout at a political event in Nasarawa

Another critic shared side-by-side photos, alleging one is digitally altered to exaggerate support for Wadada

However, the said AI-generated photo does not appear on Senator Wadada's Facebook and Instagram pages

A social media activist, Adnan Muktar, has accused Nasarawa governorship aspirant Ahmed Wadada of circulating an AI-generated photo after a recent political event in Nasarawa State.

The allegation emerged after side-by-side photos circulated online, with critics claiming one image showed the actual turnout during Wadada’s visit to Keffi, while another appeared digitally altered to depict a much larger crowd.

Alleged AI-generated photo depicting Senator Wadada at a political event in Nasarawa state. Photo credits: Adnan Mukhtar TudunWada, Datti Assalafiy

Source: Facebook

Alleged AI-generated photo depicting Senator Wadada at a political event in Nasarawa state. Photo credit: Adnan Mukhtar TudunWada

Source: Facebook

The development has sparked debate across political circles in Nasarawa as conversations around the use of artificial intelligence in politics intensify ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 elections.

Nasarawa 2027: Activist raises concerns about the alleged AI photo

Writing on Facebook, Muktar alleged that the images were manipulated to create a false impression of grassroots support for the aspirant, who is seeking the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress.

"This appears AI-generated just by looking at the picture. Wadada should make a genuine effort toward real mobilisation. He has fallen short with this so-called welcome home event, especially after Governor Sule publicly declared him as his preferred successor,” he wrote.

More reactions trail photo

Another social media commentator, Datti Assalafiy, also criticised the photo.

Writing in Hausa while sharing what he described as original and manipulated versions of the photos, Assalafiy on Facebook said politicians should not use technology to mislead supporters or political leaders.

He wrote:

"A New Style of Deception by Politicians

"People should look at how some politicians have started using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to create fake images by increasing the number of people who attended their events.

"For example, as you can see in this photo, Senator Ahmed Wadada from Nasarawa State held a rally today to declare his intention to run for governor of the state.

"The first photo is said to be the original image from the actual event, while the second photo is alleged to be a fake one created using AI technology.

"With tactics like this, these politicians could continue deceiving the public and political leaders into believing they have massive support. I see no reason to lie about crowd size (Note: ChatGPT used for translation)."

Alleged AI-generated photo not seen on Wadada's pages

Meanwhile, Legit.ng found that none of the alleged AI-generated photos shared by the activists appears on Ahmed Wadada’s official Facebook and Instagram pages. There are, however, other photos from the event on the senator's social media pages (specifically Facebook and Instagram).

The APC governorship aspirant has also not publicly responded to the allegations as of the time this report was filed.

One of the pictures taken at the event, as shared by Senator Wadada on his Facebook page. Photo credit: Ahmed Wadada Aliyu Official

Source: Facebook

Expert warns against AI misuse

Political scientist Ojoma David said the alleged use of artificial intelligence to inflate political support could pose serious concerns ahead of future elections.

He described such practices as a form of digital manipulation and urged voters and political leaders to remain cautious.

Nasarawa: Tinubu urged to call Wadada to order

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a sociopolitical group, the Nasarawa People Mandate Group, accused Senator Wadada of high-handed actions.

In a statement signed by Emmanuel Zachary and Ahmed Umar and made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 31, the group alleged that Senator Wadada has turned a political contest into a game of blackmail and strong-arm tactics.

It warned that the aspirant's alleged actions are capable of bringing chaos to the APC and eventually cost it the anticipated victory in the upcoming elections.

Source: Legit.ng