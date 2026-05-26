A fan has shared who and what he would pick between money and Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy

He was asked if he would prefer to dine with Davido or be given a huge sum of money

The interviewer also mentioned Wizkid and Burna Boy; however, his choice amazed many people

A video of a young man’s choice has surfaced online and got many people talking.

In the recording, the man was asked if he would prefer to have dinner with Davido or be given $100,000.

Reactions as man made choose between Davido and $100,000. Photo credit@davido/@wizkidayo/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Reacting, he asked what business he had with the If crooner and added that he did not mean to insult the singer, but claimed the music star had nothing to teach him.

Sharing more, he noted that the singer “does not know the game” and that it is only grace working for him.

Man shares more about his choice

In the recording, the interviewer also asked if he would choose Burna Boy or Wizkid, and the man replied that he cannot take any one of them.

Speaking further, he said the only person he would prefer to dine with is Jesus Christ, as he would use the opportunity to ask him questions.

He added that the celebrities mentioned by the interviewer are all human beings whose calls God answered through grace.

Man apologises to Davido after choosing money over him. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“What is my business with Davido? Sorry, I don't mean to insult O.B.O, but I don't get that thing that he will teach me the game. Does he know the game? These are people that God just picked their calls. What does he want to teach me? Everything is grace. So if I dine with Davido, then? Bros, give me $50,000 in my hand. Davido can eat, wipe his mouth, and say he will never speak with him again. What is my business? Davido, I am sure you are seeing this. If you want to pick my call, pick my call. What is my business with Davido?”

Interviewer: “Even Wizkid, Burna Boy?”

Response: “Ehen ehen, bro, apart from Jesus Christ, if he wants to do Last Supper Part 2, hen hen. At least, I will discuss some things with my heavenly father. These people are human beings.”

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to man's utterance

Here are comments below:

@haven.bay said:

"Smart guy...Davido was supposed to give him the money for such a correct answer."

@ayoolaolanrewajuwaliu shared:

"Now I'm fine, at least he mentioned Wizkid and Burna at the end."

@101flowsy wrote:

"After Portable had dinner with Davido, they rubbished Him and He regretted the dinner,"

@lova_man_eddie commented:

"I will choose Davido oo for sure."

@ gee_affection commented:

"Saying NO is good, but you do not have to be disrespectful..Davido no sabi your papa normally."

AI version of Davido's success trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that an AI version of Davido's life and music career has surfaced online, and it sparked admiration from music lovers.

Pictures from his childhood gradually transformed to reflect his maturation and the start of his music career.

The beautiful video made fans share their hot takes about Davido, and they became emotional after seeing his late son.

Source: Legit.ng