A young man who attended the University of Ilorin shared his experience as a master's student at the University of Ibadan

He opened up about how many years he spent before returning to school for his master's degree after earning a bachelor's degree in architecture

His story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young man

A Nigerian man narrated his academic journey as she began his master's education at the University of Ibadan.

He shared how he bagged a bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Ilorin in 2019.

A graduate of UNILORIN shares why he waited for six years before starting his master’s education at UI. Photo: Emmanuel Bamidele

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan master's student shares experience

On her LinkedIn page, Emmanuel Bamidele shared what he learned before starting his master's program at UI in 2025.

His LinkedIn post read:

"I wouldn't know if six years is a long time to be out of a conventional classroom. I would have thought I was done studying, but I wasn't. I was just beginning a type of education that no lecture hall could give me.

"Sometime back in 2019, I walked out of the University of Ilorin, Nigeria with a bachelor's degree in Architecture. I didn't walk straight into a master's programme (Well, I decided not to at the time). I walked into sites, project meetings, budget crises, site administration, contractor disputes, and designs that had to work in the real world; not just on paper🦺.

"That space of professional practice taught me things no lecture hall could: 🏫 Buildings are social contracts, notjust physical structures. When clients entrusts you with their projects, you feel that weight of responsibility differently. 💻 Clients don't hire your portfolio. They hire your confidence, your sense of judgement, and your ability to hold situations together, even when projects tend to go sideways.

'Money and design are not two separate conversations. The best architecture in our context is the kind that survives its own budget.

"Fast forward till now, where I commenced my masters degree at the University of Ibadan last year. This wasn't to restart, but to go deeper into practice-relevant aspirations. Practice gave me the questions. I'm back in academia to find better applicable answers.

"If you're a Nigerian professional (especially in the built environment), sitting between one qualification and the next, wondering whether the gap is a wasted time, I dare say that it isn't.

"Use it, mine it, and it will show up in your practice in ways you cannot predict. The classroom will still be there. The site teaches you first."

A UNILORIN graduate begins master’s program at UI after 6 years. Photo: Emmanuel Bamidele

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng