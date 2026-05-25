The major European leagues have concluded, with several clubs securing automatic qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League

Europe’s biggest club competition will run from June 2026 to June 2027 as teams battle for continental glory

Legit.ng has compiled the number of clubs expected to feature in the Champions League, with England and Spain having the highest representation

The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League will continue with the newly introduced 36-team format, with matches scheduled to run from June 2026 through to June 2027.

The final has already been scheduled for Metropolitano Stadium on June 5.

More than 80 clubs from UEFA’s 55 member associations will enter the competition through different qualifying rounds, depending on their domestic league positions and UEFA coefficient rankings.

29 teams have qualified for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League. Photo by: James Gill - Danehous.

Source: Getty Images

The allocation of slots is determined by UEFA’s coefficient system, which is based on clubs’ performances in European competitions over the last five years.

Teams that have qualified for the Champions League

A total of 29 teams have automatically qualified for the league phase, including the winners of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. The remaining seven spots will be decided through the qualifying rounds and play-offs.

Five clubs from the Premier League have secured qualification: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool.

England earned an additional Champions League slot after strong performances by Premier League clubs in UEFA competitions this season, securing one of UEFA’s two Elite Performance Spots (EPS).

Like England, La Liga also received an EPS allocation, meaning Spain will have five representatives in next season’s competition.

Real Betis claimed the additional spot, joining FC Barcelona, Real Madrid CF, Atlético Madrid and Villarreal CF.

In the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart secured qualification through top-four finishes.

Meanwhile, Lens and Lille qualified after finishing second and third, respectively in Ligue 1.

In Serie A, Inter Milan, Napoli, AS Roma and Como 1907 qualified after finishing in the top four.

Cesc Fabregas qualifies Como for the UEFA Champions League on his first attempt in the Serie A. Photo by: Giuseppe Cottini.

Source: Getty Images

League champions PSV Eindhoven, Porto, Slavia Prague, Club Brugge and Galatasaray have also secured automatic qualification after winning their domestic leagues, per Olympics.

The remaining seven places in the competition will be determined through the qualifying rounds during the early stages of the 2026/27 campaign.

Norway, Greece, Austria, and Scotland are the nations ranked 11th to 14th.

The winners of each league get a place in the play-off qualifying round, effectively the fourth and final round of qualifying. All four countries also get a second place in the second qualifying round, per Yahoo Sports.

How much Arsenal earned for reaching final

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal earned a prize fee of €18.5 million after their victory over Atletico Madrid sent them to the Champions League final, as noted by Lukasz Baçzek.

Arsenal earned €18.62m starting fee, €37 million from the value pillar, and €2.1m for each win, €9.9m for finishing first. €11m, €12.5m and €15m for reaching the Round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final.

Source: Legit.ng