A Nigerian lady shared how a woman had refused to adopt her husband's surname for years after their marriage

The wife was allegedly excluded by her husband when a rare opportunity came their way at the husband's place of work

The husband declined to add her to the opportunity despite interventions from their church pastor, sparking buzz online

A Nigerian woman has been left in tears after her husband refused to include her in a foreign travel opportunity following a long-standing disagreement over her surname.

The incident, which reportedly involved a married couple at a local church, became public after an X user, @OgodoSandra, shared the family's dilemma online.

A Nigerian man reacts after his wife refuses to change to his surname. Photo credit: Rawpixel/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Wife refuses to change surname after wedding

According to the narrator, the wife had consistently turned down her husband's requests to update her maiden name for two years after their wedding.

@OgodoSandra wrote:

"A woman in my church refused to change to her husband’s surname for 2 years after marriage The man kept begging her to process a new international passport with his name, but she refused and insisted she wanted to continue using her father’s name. Eventually, the man got tired and stopped talking about it."

The situation took a different turn when the husband secured an international opportunity through his employer that allowed him to travel abroad with his spouse.

@OgodoSandra added:

"Now fast forward to recently… An international opportunity came up at the man’s workplace and he was allowed to travel with his wife That was when Madam suddenly started begging to do the surname change and process a new passport quickly The man's response now is: “I don’t care again. I won’t include you in my application.” Now the woman has been crying and telling Pastor to help her beg him."

Reactions as lady refuses husband's surname

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

@degogetteer

"May God harden his heart just like he hardened Pharaoh's against the Israelites."

@UniqueEunice6 said:

"But they can still travel without changing of name. He just wants to punish her for her stubbornness."

@KBlessinho said:

"Good for her, normally she can still travel with him, but it's not healthy at all, if she can do this in Nigeria, imagine what she can do outside Nigeria, where the world is against men."

See the full story in the X post below:

Nigerian student trends over her surname

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a female student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, has opened up about the challenges associated with her surname.

Source: Legit.ng