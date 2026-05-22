The APC has yet to announce the winners of its governorship primary elections in no less than four states of the federation, but the reason for the development has been explained

On Thursday, May 21, the ruling party conducted the governorship primary elections across 28 states, while the exercise was later postponed in four states

However, the APC did not conduct governorship primary elections in eight states of the federation because they were the ones where off-cycle governorship elections were being conducted

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) conducted its governorship primary elections in at least 28 of the 36 states of the federation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

There were no gubernatorial primary elections in the remaining eight states because the affected states often hold off-cycle elections. These states included Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo, and Osun.

APC yet to announce governorship candidates in four states Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

However, the party had yet to announce its winners in its governorship primaries held in at least four states. The reason for the development is also explained. Below are the four affected states:

Bauchi State

The ruling party had announced that its governorship primary election in Bauchi would continue on Friday, May 22, while announcing its postponement on Thursday, May 21.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, is a major aspirant in the Bauchi governorship primary election on the platform of the ruling APC. However, the former minister appeared to have strong contenders in the primary, and it appeared that the party was discussing with all stakeholders to reach a major agreement.

Kwara state

This is another state where the APC officially announced the postponement of its governorship primary elections, just like Bauchi and the elections will be conducted on Friday as well.

Premium Times had earlier reported that there were tensions and disruption at the party's secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital, before the postponement. It was said that some suspected political thugs stormed the party's secretariat during the accreditation and coordination process of the exercise.

Nasarawa State

Like Bauchi and Kwara, the APC postponed its governorship primary election in the north-central state and rescheduled it for Friday. It was reported that the process was marred by the late arrival of electoral materials in most of the electoral wards in the state.

According to The Punch, primary election materials were yet to arrive at most of the wards at about 6 pm on Thursday, which was the official date set by the ruling party for the primary to be held. Recall that many stakeholders, including former Governor Tanko Al-Makura, have rejected the announced candidates of Governor Abdullahi Sule for the primary election.

Yobe State

Also, the APC had yet to officially declare the winner of its governorship primary election in the northeast state.

However, it was reported that Baba Malam Wali was taking the lead in the country, and he is expected to be declared the winner of the exercise on Friday.

APC yet to announce governorship candidates in four states Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Governor Idris clinches APC ticket for second term

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kebbi state governor, Nasir Idris, secured his return ticket through a unanimous affirmation as the sole candidate of the APC in the 2027 governorship election in the state.

The governor was unanimously affirmed by the APC delegates from all 225 wards in the state on Thursday, May 21, during the party's governorship primary.

The primary, which was held at the Haliru Abdul Stadium in Bernin Kebbi, reportedly turned out to be a massive show of support for the governor.

Source: Legit.ng