President Tinubu participates in APC presidential primary election at Ireti Primary School in Lagos

APC adopts direct primary system for the 2026 presidential election to ensure transparent voting process

Tension rises as Tinubu faces challenger Stanley Osifo for the APC presidential ticket ahead of 2027 polls

Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday arrived at Ward E, Ireti Primary School on Mekuwen Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, to participate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election ahead of the 2027 polls.

A viral video circulating online showed the President arriving at the polling venue amid the ongoing nationwide exercise organised by the ruling party.

Viral Video Shows President Tinubu Arriving at Lagos School for APC Presidential Primary

Source: Twitter

APC adopts direct primary system

The APC had earlier announced the adoption of the direct primary method for its 2026 presidential primary election, allowing registered party members across the country to vote for their preferred aspirant.

The arrangement followed the screening of presidential aspirants and forms part of the party’s wider schedule of primary elections ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to the party, voting is taking place simultaneously across the country’s 8,809 wards.

Party says process will be transparent

In a statement issued by APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party said the National Working Committee approved the guidelines in line with the party constitution and the Electoral Act.

The statement added that the exercise was designed to ensure a credible and transparent process.

The guidelines were signed by APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru.

Tinubu faces challenger in primary race

President Tinubu is one of two aspirants contesting the APC presidential ticket.

The second aspirant is Stanley Osifo, a trader from Edo state.

Under the approved framework, results from ward-level voting are expected to be collated at local government and state levels before final submission to the Presidential Primary Election Committee in Abuja.

APC inaugurates committees for primary

The party appointed former Senate President Pius Anyim as chairman of the Presidential Primary Election Committee.

Other members include former Senate President Ken Nnamani, former Senate Leader Victor Ndoma-Egba, former Deputy Speaker Yakubu Dogara, former Kogi State governor Idris Wada and former Kwara deputy governor Grace Titi Laoye-Ponle.

The appeal committee is headed by former Katsina State governor Aminu Bello Masari, while Samuel Piwuna serves as secretary.

Analyst slams APC, Tinubu

A political analyst, Temple Obiafule, while speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, May 20, criticised the timing of the APC presidential primary exercise, arguing that it sends the wrong signal given the security challenges currently facing parts of the country, including the Oyo school abduction and the killing of a teacher.

“At a time when families are still grappling with the trauma of school attacks and insecurity in Oyo State, prioritising high-profile political primaries risks appearing disconnected from the realities on the ground,” the analyst said.

El-Rufai may miss ADC primaries

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, is set to miss the presidential primary of the African Democratic Congress (2027) ahead of the 2027 election.

A Kaduna State High Court ordered El-Rufai to remain in the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) custody pending a ruling on his bail application.

Source: Legit.ng