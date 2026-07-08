Tekno confirmed on a Cool FM podcast that his hit song Rara shares the same chord progression as Wizkid's Ojuelegba

The singer and producer revealed he was shocked to learn Wizkid almost did not release Ojuelegba, calling it one of his all-time favourite songs

Tekno's comments sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans debating Wizkid's influence on Nigerian music

Nigerian singer and producer Tekno has finally confirmed what many music lovers may have suspected for years, stating that his popular track "Rara" drew its core inspiration directly from Wizkid's "Ojuelegba."

Speaking during a recent appearance on a Cool FM podcast, Tekno was candid about the connection between the two records.

Tekno explains how listening to Wizkid's Ojuelegba gave him the creative energy to record his popular song Rara. Photo: teknomiles/teknomiles/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Tekno Miles explained that the two songs essentially share the same musical DNA

"Rara is 'Ojuelegba'. It's the same thing. Same progression, same everything. A good chef is always a good chef," he said.

Tekno went on to describe just how deeply he was immersed in Wizkid's classic before "Rara" came to life.

According to him, the sheer volume of time he spent listening to "Ojuelegba" eventually sparked the creative energy that produced his own hit.

"I listened to 'Ojuelegba' so much that it gave me a hit song. That's one of my all time favorite songs. Not just Afrobeats, all time," he said.

The singer also revealed that he was genuinely taken aback when he learnt that Afrobeats superstar Wizkid had nearly shelved the record altogether.

"I was shocked when Wizkid said he almost didn't release 'Ojuelegba,'" Tekno added, describing the finished product as "just a good shuffle."

Watch Tekno speak about Wizkid's influence on his music below:

Fans react to Tekno's confession about Wizkid's influence on his music

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Tekno's admission quickly gained traction online, drawing strong opinions from fans across the board.

@Zarmani_vybz wrote:

"Hope wizkid was properly credited, not just by saying that he inspired you"

@Dvoices1 commented:

"Ojuelegba is a classic record it inspires a lot of people"

@TkakaBariga reflected:

"Back then I love Tekno music, but he fumble when he picked side doing Wiz and Obo fight, he should have been Neutral that time, but his relationship with Obo gas am that time, and I'm not sure right now hm and Davido dey close again, because the wey hm dey always hail wiz this days"

@jimmieprass added:

"@RoffTeeth hear what a Big creative like tekno says about Ojuelegba! but u want me to accept the nonsensical words of a self proclaimed analyst like u!! Joker😀"

@kuti_money stated:

"See now o, I will deactivate immediately. If I see any talented artist talk say those 2 acclaimed big 2 songs have ever inspired them to make a hit. We have really disrespected wiz by comparing him to 9ja artist o aswr"

Social media users react as Tekno Miles confesses that his hit record Rara carries the same musical elements as Wizkid's Ojuelegba. Photo: teknomiles/teknomiles/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Tekno drops new music video with Regina Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music star Tekno returned with a new love song titled Power Bank, which features danceable rhythms.

The singer released visuals for the track shot in Abuja by director Kemz, which featured Nollywood actress Regina Daniels as his love interest.

Regina shared a clip from her appearance on her Instagram page, where she described the singer as her favourite artist.

Source: Legit.ng