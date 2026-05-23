Breaking: Tinubu's Opponent Loses 3rd State in His Region in APC Primary
President Bola Tinubu has been declared the winner of the 2026 All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election.
The president's victory was announced by the governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori, who served as the collation officer for the APC Presidential primary in the state.
According to Oborevwori, President Tinubu scored 407,646 votes, while his challenger, Stanley Osifo, is also from the south-south region, where Delta State belongs.
Delta would be the third state in the South South region that Osifo lost to President Tinubu in the ruling party presidential primary.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng