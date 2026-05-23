President Bola Tinubu has been declared the winner of the 2026 All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election.

The president's victory was announced by the governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori, who served as the collation officer for the APC Presidential primary in the state.

President Bola Tinubu wins APC presidential primary in Delta Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to Oborevwori, President Tinubu scored 407,646 votes, while his challenger, Stanley Osifo, is also from the south-south region, where Delta State belongs.

Delta would be the third state in the South South region that Osifo lost to President Tinubu in the ruling party presidential primary.

Source: Legit.ng