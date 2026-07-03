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Full List: Reps candidates allegedly dumped by APC after they won primaries
Politics

Full List: Reps candidates allegedly dumped by APC after they won primaries

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • The APC has reportedly dumped 19 House of Representatives candidates who won at the ruling party's primaries in May 2026
  • This was disclosed in the final list of candidates that the ruling party forwarded to INEC ahead of the 2027 general elections
  • The House of Reps candidates who were replaced by the ruling APC were 19 from nine major states across the north and south

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The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly dropped the names of 19 candidates for the House of Representatives from its final list sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a letter written to the electoral body by the APC, which was signed by both Nentawe Yilwatda and Ajibola Basiru, the party's national chairman and national secretary, respectively, the APC attributed the development to the report submitted by the Primary Election Appeal Committee.

The ruling APC has replaced 19 House of Reps candidates from the final list submitted to the INEC.
Full list of Reps candidates APC dumped in final list sent to INEC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg
Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, the document released by the APC showed that the affected candidates cut across eight states in the country. They are Kogi, Abia, Benue, Taraba, Ondo, Niger, Kwara, Kaduna, and Ebonyi.

Read also

Tinubu announces 3 fresh appointments, names, full list, photos surface

List of Reps candidates APC dumps

S/N

New Candidates

Candidate replaced

Federal Constituency

State

1

Dickson Tarkighir

Ikper Chris Terfa

Makurdi/Guma

Benue

2

Sesoo Ikpagher

Livinus Tsar Adzor

Vandeikya/Konshisha:

Benue

3

Terser Ugbor

Kohol Shedrach Iornem

Kwande/Ushongo

Benue

4

Sekav Dzua Iyortyom

Gideon Inyom

Buruku

Benue

5

Austin Asema Achado

Nongo David

Gwer East/Gwer West

Benue

6

Peter Abel Diah

Sanusi Mohammed Galadima

Gashaka/Kurmi/Sardauna

Taraba

7

Abubakar Lado Abdullahi

Adamu Tanko

Suleja/Tafa/Gurara

Niger

8

Adamu Suleiman

Adamu Usman

Lavun/Edati/Mokwa

Niger

9

Raheem Tunji Olawuyi

Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi

Ekiti/Irepodun/Oke-Ero

Kwara

10

Mohammed Mamman

Bello Tauheed Abubakar

Edu/Patigi/Moro

Kwara

11

Donald Ojogo

Akingboye Leke

Ilaje/Ese-Odo

Ondo

12

Festus Olarewaju

Rasaq Obe

Idanre

Ondo

13

Oluwatimehin Akintomide

Kayode Ijalana

Owo/Ose

Ondo

14

John Odimayo

Olumuyiwa Daramola

Okitipupa/Irele: Okunjinmi

Ondo

15

Michel Olamidotun Akintomide

Abiola Makinde

Ondo West/Ondo East

Ondo

16

Festus Ayodele Adefiranye

Oyerinmade Matthew

Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo/Odigbo

Ondo

17

Abdulazeez Kaka

Samaila Abdu Suleiman

Kaduna North

Kaduna

18

Samuel Okezie

Chris Nkwonta

Ukwa East/Ukwa West

Abia

19

Ekumankama Joseph Nkama

Iduma Igariwey Enwo

Afikpo North/Edda

Ebonyi

Read also

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APC chances in 2027 election

The ruling APC has positioned itself to return to power in the 2027 general election. President Bola Tinubu is standing as the party's presidential candidate in the election. The strong candidates the president would be facing in the election are Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

In the 2023 elections, Atiku and Obi came close to President Tinubu, and they contested the outcome of the poll in the Supreme Court. However, the apex court dismissed their appeal over lack of merit and 2027 is expected to be a rematch for the trio.

President Bola Tinubu is set to face Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi for the second time in the 2027 presidential election, after the 2023 outing.
President Bola Tinubu to face Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi in the 2027 elections Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi
Source: Twitter

Presidency defends Tinubu on Obi's attacks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency disclosed that the NDC 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was ignorant about the power-generating capacity of Nigeria.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, made the claim while responding to Obi's criticism of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Onanuga, the problem of Nigeria's electricity is not a shortage of gas, while disclosing the actual headache of Tinubu's administration.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuAPCINECNigerian PresidencyHouse of Representatives
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