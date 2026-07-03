Full List: Reps candidates allegedly dumped by APC after they won primaries
- The APC has reportedly dumped 19 House of Representatives candidates who won at the ruling party's primaries in May 2026
- This was disclosed in the final list of candidates that the ruling party forwarded to INEC ahead of the 2027 general elections
- The House of Reps candidates who were replaced by the ruling APC were 19 from nine major states across the north and south
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly dropped the names of 19 candidates for the House of Representatives from its final list sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
In a letter written to the electoral body by the APC, which was signed by both Nentawe Yilwatda and Ajibola Basiru, the party's national chairman and national secretary, respectively, the APC attributed the development to the report submitted by the Primary Election Appeal Committee.
According to Daily Trust, the document released by the APC showed that the affected candidates cut across eight states in the country. They are Kogi, Abia, Benue, Taraba, Ondo, Niger, Kwara, Kaduna, and Ebonyi.
List of Reps candidates APC dumps
S/N
New Candidates
Candidate replaced
Federal Constituency
State
1
Dickson Tarkighir
Ikper Chris Terfa
Makurdi/Guma
Benue
2
Sesoo Ikpagher
Livinus Tsar Adzor
Vandeikya/Konshisha:
Benue
3
Terser Ugbor
Kohol Shedrach Iornem
Kwande/Ushongo
Benue
4
Sekav Dzua Iyortyom
Gideon Inyom
Buruku
Benue
5
Austin Asema Achado
Nongo David
Gwer East/Gwer West
Benue
6
Peter Abel Diah
Sanusi Mohammed Galadima
Gashaka/Kurmi/Sardauna
Taraba
7
Abubakar Lado Abdullahi
Adamu Tanko
Suleja/Tafa/Gurara
Niger
8
Adamu Suleiman
Adamu Usman
Lavun/Edati/Mokwa
Niger
9
Raheem Tunji Olawuyi
Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi
Ekiti/Irepodun/Oke-Ero
Kwara
10
Mohammed Mamman
Bello Tauheed Abubakar
Edu/Patigi/Moro
Kwara
11
Donald Ojogo
Akingboye Leke
Ilaje/Ese-Odo
Ondo
12
Festus Olarewaju
Rasaq Obe
Idanre
Ondo
13
Oluwatimehin Akintomide
Kayode Ijalana
Owo/Ose
Ondo
14
John Odimayo
Olumuyiwa Daramola
Okitipupa/Irele: Okunjinmi
Ondo
15
Michel Olamidotun Akintomide
Abiola Makinde
Ondo West/Ondo East
Ondo
16
Festus Ayodele Adefiranye
Oyerinmade Matthew
Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo/Odigbo
Ondo
17
Abdulazeez Kaka
Samaila Abdu Suleiman
Kaduna North
Kaduna
18
Samuel Okezie
Chris Nkwonta
Ukwa East/Ukwa West
Abia
19
Ekumankama Joseph Nkama
Iduma Igariwey Enwo
Afikpo North/Edda
Ebonyi
APC chances in 2027 election
The ruling APC has positioned itself to return to power in the 2027 general election. President Bola Tinubu is standing as the party's presidential candidate in the election. The strong candidates the president would be facing in the election are Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).
In the 2023 elections, Atiku and Obi came close to President Tinubu, and they contested the outcome of the poll in the Supreme Court. However, the apex court dismissed their appeal over lack of merit and 2027 is expected to be a rematch for the trio.
Presidency defends Tinubu on Obi's attacks
Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency disclosed that the NDC 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was ignorant about the power-generating capacity of Nigeria.
Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, made the claim while responding to Obi's criticism of President Bola Tinubu.
According to Onanuga, the problem of Nigeria's electricity is not a shortage of gas, while disclosing the actual headache of Tinubu's administration.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng