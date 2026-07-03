The APC has reportedly dumped 19 House of Representatives candidates who won at the ruling party's primaries in May 2026

This was disclosed in the final list of candidates that the ruling party forwarded to INEC ahead of the 2027 general elections

The House of Reps candidates who were replaced by the ruling APC were 19 from nine major states across the north and south

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly dropped the names of 19 candidates for the House of Representatives from its final list sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a letter written to the electoral body by the APC, which was signed by both Nentawe Yilwatda and Ajibola Basiru, the party's national chairman and national secretary, respectively, the APC attributed the development to the report submitted by the Primary Election Appeal Committee.

Full list of Reps candidates APC dumped in final list sent to INEC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, the document released by the APC showed that the affected candidates cut across eight states in the country. They are Kogi, Abia, Benue, Taraba, Ondo, Niger, Kwara, Kaduna, and Ebonyi.

List of Reps candidates APC dumps

S/N New Candidates Candidate replaced Federal Constituency State 1 Dickson Tarkighir Ikper Chris Terfa Makurdi/Guma Benue 2 Sesoo Ikpagher Livinus Tsar Adzor Vandeikya/Konshisha: Benue 3 Terser Ugbor Kohol Shedrach Iornem Kwande/Ushongo Benue 4 Sekav Dzua Iyortyom Gideon Inyom Buruku Benue 5 Austin Asema Achado Nongo David Gwer East/Gwer West Benue 6 Peter Abel Diah Sanusi Mohammed Galadima Gashaka/Kurmi/Sardauna Taraba 7 Abubakar Lado Abdullahi Adamu Tanko Suleja/Tafa/Gurara Niger 8 Adamu Suleiman Adamu Usman Lavun/Edati/Mokwa Niger 9 Raheem Tunji Olawuyi Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi Ekiti/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Kwara 10 Mohammed Mamman Bello Tauheed Abubakar Edu/Patigi/Moro Kwara 11 Donald Ojogo Akingboye Leke Ilaje/Ese-Odo Ondo 12 Festus Olarewaju Rasaq Obe Idanre Ondo 13 Oluwatimehin Akintomide Kayode Ijalana Owo/Ose Ondo 14 John Odimayo Olumuyiwa Daramola Okitipupa/Irele: Okunjinmi Ondo 15 Michel Olamidotun Akintomide Abiola Makinde Ondo West/Ondo East Ondo 16 Festus Ayodele Adefiranye Oyerinmade Matthew Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo/Odigbo Ondo 17 Abdulazeez Kaka Samaila Abdu Suleiman Kaduna North Kaduna 18 Samuel Okezie Chris Nkwonta Ukwa East/Ukwa West Abia 19 Ekumankama Joseph Nkama Iduma Igariwey Enwo Afikpo North/Edda Ebonyi

APC chances in 2027 election

The ruling APC has positioned itself to return to power in the 2027 general election. President Bola Tinubu is standing as the party's presidential candidate in the election. The strong candidates the president would be facing in the election are Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

In the 2023 elections, Atiku and Obi came close to President Tinubu, and they contested the outcome of the poll in the Supreme Court. However, the apex court dismissed their appeal over lack of merit and 2027 is expected to be a rematch for the trio.

President Bola Tinubu to face Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi in the 2027 elections Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Presidency defends Tinubu on Obi's attacks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency disclosed that the NDC 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was ignorant about the power-generating capacity of Nigeria.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, made the claim while responding to Obi's criticism of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Onanuga, the problem of Nigeria's electricity is not a shortage of gas, while disclosing the actual headache of Tinubu's administration.

Source: Legit.ng