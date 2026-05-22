Temi Otedola revealed she discovered she was pregnant during her honeymoon with singer Mr Eazi after their multiple wedding ceremonies

The billionaire heiress shared how she surprised loved ones across the world with ultrasound printouts instead of regular announcements

The actress also opened up about battling morning sickness, slowing down her busy lifestyle, and discussing baby names with family members

Nigerian actress Temi Otedola has shared details about how she and her husband, Mr Eazi, discovered they were expecting their first child together.

The couple, who recently announced their pregnancy with stunning maternity photos, are now giving fans a deeper glimpse into their emotional journey to parenthood.

Temi Otedola says she discovered she was pregnant during her honeymoon with singer Mr Eazi. Photos: Temi Otedola.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during an interview with People, Temi disclosed that the life-changing discovery happened during their honeymoon shortly after a series of lavish weddings in 2025.

According to the 30-year-old actress, she and Mr Eazi intentionally stepped away from public life after their wedding celebrations to spend time alone together.

Temi explained that after their court wedding in Monaco, traditional wedding in Dubai, and church ceremony in Iceland, the couple embarked on a two-month digital detox honeymoon across Korea and Japan.

It was during that trip that they found out they would soon become parents.

“We are beyond excited to start our family and welcome a little one to our cocoon of two,” she said.

The actress added that they both felt grateful and blessed about the next chapter of their lives.

Temi also revealed that instead of making a loud public announcement immediately, she and her husband decided to personally surprise family members and close friends with ultrasound printouts.

The fashion enthusiast also recalled celebrating her 30th birthday in Mallorca this year, where she got the opportunity to tell many of her closest friends personally.

Temi opens up on pregnancy struggles

Temi also admitted that her first trimester came with its own challenges.

According to her, she dealt with serious fatigue and morning sickness that lasted throughout the day.

“For the first trimester, I was really feeling the fatigue and morning sickness, well, all day sickness,” she explained.

However, she added that things gradually became easier as the months progressed, saying she now feels stronger and more energised.

The actress also shared how pregnancy has changed her fast-paced lifestyle.

As someone constantly moving from one project to another, Temi confessed that carrying a baby has forced her to slow down and become more reflective.

“I love how pregnancy forces you to slow down,” she said.

Although the celebrity couple have chosen to keep the baby’s gender private for now, discussions about names have already begun within the family.

Temi revealed that she and Mr Eazi constantly exchange baby name ideas on WhatsApp while also involving their parents in the process as part of Nigerian tradition.

Temi Otedola speaks on her struggle with husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that Temi Otedola recently shared her struggles with most in her marriage with Mr Eazi.

In a recent podcast episode, the actress revealed how she and her husband resolve issues amicably without confrontations.

The billionaire heiress, however, noted that it was a pattern set by her husband, as she is finding it hard to adjust to it.

Source: Legit.ng