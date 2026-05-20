A Nigerian man who enrolled in the same university degree program with his father shared their graduation photos online

The young man had previously expressed his displeasure about studying in the same space as his parent, sparking reactions

They both completed their Master of Science degree in Cybersecurity from a university in the United State with a perfect GPA

An abroad-based Nigerian man has shared the joyful moment he and his father graduated together from the same university programme.

The young man and his father completed their postgraduate studies at the New Jersey City University in the United States.

A Nigerian man living in the US with his father bags the same degree as him. Photo credit: @temmywrld/TikTok

Source: Twitter

Nigerian man graduates with his father

In a series of posts shared on X, the man identified as @adesujibomi revealed that they both studied for a Master of Science degree in Cybersecurity. Beyond graduating at the same time, the young man disclosed that he finished the programme with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

The journey started with mixed feelings for the young man. In a social media post made on March 19, 2025, @adesujibomi had expressed his displeasure about sharing the same classroom space with his father.

@adesujibomi said:

"My dad and I are gonna be masters students together in the same programme, in the same school. now i can’t even skip classes in peace. why always me, mehn? 😭"

However, updating his followers on May 19, 2026, he posted pictures of himself and his father dressed in their graduation gowns to celebrate their academic success.

He captioned the graduation photo saying:

"Well, well, well. guess who didn’t drop out after all?"

Reactions as Nigerian man graduates with father

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

@Tomi_Tomero said:

"Aww, congratulations to Daddy, he did it despite the resistance from known forces. God be praised, hallelujah God is good.❤️"

@Joiceoflagos said:

"Congratulations to you and your dad."

@_kofs said:

"Graduating with your dad is actually pretty cool. Congratulations to you both. 👏🏾"

See his X post below:

Father and son bag post graduate degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian dad and his 24-year-old son have achieved postgraduate degrees at Delta State University, Abraka (DELSU).

Source: Legit.ng