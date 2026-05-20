Man Shares Happy Moment He and His Father Bag The Same Degree at Same University
- A Nigerian man who enrolled in the same university degree program with his father shared their graduation photos online
- The young man had previously expressed his displeasure about studying in the same space as his parent, sparking reactions
- They both completed their Master of Science degree in Cybersecurity from a university in the United State with a perfect GPA
An abroad-based Nigerian man has shared the joyful moment he and his father graduated together from the same university programme.
The young man and his father completed their postgraduate studies at the New Jersey City University in the United States.
Nigerian man graduates with his father
In a series of posts shared on X, the man identified as @adesujibomi revealed that they both studied for a Master of Science degree in Cybersecurity. Beyond graduating at the same time, the young man disclosed that he finished the programme with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
The journey started with mixed feelings for the young man. In a social media post made on March 19, 2025, @adesujibomi had expressed his displeasure about sharing the same classroom space with his father.
@adesujibomi said:
"My dad and I are gonna be masters students together in the same programme, in the same school. now i can’t even skip classes in peace. why always me, mehn? 😭"
However, updating his followers on May 19, 2026, he posted pictures of himself and his father dressed in their graduation gowns to celebrate their academic success.
He captioned the graduation photo saying:
"Well, well, well. guess who didn’t drop out after all?"
Reactions as Nigerian man graduates with father
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:
@Tomi_Tomero said:
"Aww, congratulations to Daddy, he did it despite the resistance from known forces. God be praised, hallelujah God is good.❤️"
@Joiceoflagos said:
"Congratulations to you and your dad."
@_kofs said:
"Graduating with your dad is actually pretty cool. Congratulations to you both. 👏🏾"
See his X post below:
Father and son bag post graduate degree
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian dad and his 24-year-old son have achieved postgraduate degrees at Delta State University, Abraka (DELSU).
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng