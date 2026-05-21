A Nigerian police officer has caused outrage after a viral video showed him threatening to kill civilians filming him on duty

The officer who warned against recording police operations lamented how his claimed years of service left him with injuries

He has later issued an apology, stating his comments were made out of anger and not intended literally

A Nigerian police officer identified as Newton Isokpehi has caused outrage online after a video showed him threatening to kill anyone who records him while he is on duty.

Officer backtracks after viral clip of death threat against people recording him sparks outrage online. Photo: @actor459

Source: TikTok

The video, which spread across social media on Thursday, May 21, captured the officer speaking angrily in Pidgin English. He claimed he had spent 26 years in the police force and was tired of the suffering officers face daily.

Isokpehi, who appeared in police uniform in several videos on his TikTok page, warned members of the public not to point cameras at him during operations.

“Any day I’m on duty as a police officer, carrying my rifle and doing my job, let somebody come and video me,” he said in the clip.

He also threatened violence against both civilians and any senior officer he believed approved the filming of policemen on duty.

“If anyone is bold enough, just bring your camera… I will clear everybody down, the whole bus, everybody around,” he said.

Officer cites injuries, claims officers still suffer daily

The officer further claimed that years of service had left him with gunshot wounds and scars across his body. While speaking in the video, he pointed at his arm and described one of the injuries as a bullet wound received in the line of duty.

According to him, police officers continue to suffer despite risking their lives for the country.

“We are just working. Monkey dey work, baboon dey chop,” he said.

Despite his anger, Isokpehi acknowledged efforts by the current Inspector General of Police to clear unpaid insurance and death benefits owed to officers and the families of deceased policemen.

The controversial video was later deleted from his TikTok account, identified as “Newton isokpehi for life” with the username @actor459.

Officer apologises, says words were spoken angrily

In a later development, a new video seen on his TikTok account showed the officer tendering an apology over his earlier comments.

In the video, he admitted that his words were spoken out of anger and not meant in a literal sense. He also briefly spoke about his personal background and roots during the recording.

“I don't mean it like that, but just because of annoyance. Make una forgive me,” he said.

Watch the clip of his threat and apology below:

Police investigate erratic officer seen in Ekiti

The Nigeria Police Force has launched disciplinary proceedings against a sergeant attached to the Ikole-Ekiti Divisional Headquarters after a viral video showed him acting in an unprofessional and erratic manner.

The footage, which circulated widely on social media, prompted swift intervention from police authorities.

The officer was taken into custody shortly after the video surfaced, while the Ekiti State Police Command assumed control of the case.

Source: Legit.ng