Cubana Chiefpriest trended online with his recent confession on his political journey

The nightlife entrepreneur opened up to streamer Peller during a live stream session they had together

Not stopping there, he spoke on his affiliation with Tinubu and why it might be difficult to get the president’s trust

Nigerian entrepreneur and socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu does not fully trust him.

According to him, this is because of his Igbo background and his past political affiliations.

Cubana Chiefpriest explains why Tinubu doubts him. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest, @asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Speaking during a chat with streamer Peller on Tuesday evening, the nightlife promoter admitted that his earlier support for Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 election has made Tinubu cautious about him.

“Let me tell you, as I am now, Tinubu doesn’t really trust me as an Igbo man. He looks at me with one eye. He is still like ‘this one that has worked for Peter Obi before’,” he said.

Legit.ng recalls that Cubana Chiefpriest had previously picked up the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives nomination form to contest for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency in Imo State.

He later lost the bid and told his fans that he never truly contested. Despite the setback, he became the Imo State Coordinator of the City Boys Movement, openly declaring support for Tinubu.

According to him, his decision to abandon Peter Obi was based on his belief that Obi stood no chance of defeating Tinubu in 2023 or in the 2027 presidential election. “I don’t want to lose for a second time with Peter Obi,” he explained.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest triggered reactions following a subtle shade he recently dropped online amid Peter Obi's defection from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This was after Obi dumped the ADC for the NDC alongside Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in Abuja.

As reported by TheCable, Obi announced his exit from the ADC, while Kwankwaso also hinted that he was having “wide-ranging consultations” with the NDC.

Amid the reactions that have trailed Obi's latest move to a new political party, Chiefpriest, who shared a plan to write a book about his political story, stated that in politics, the major competition is not the opposition, but fellow party members.

"Experience is the best teacher. Someday, I will write a book, or better still, tell my political story. In Politics The Major Competition Is Not The Opposition It’s Your Fellow Party Members. Na Why Uncle Peter Dey Run Up & Down," he wrote in a caption.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest made headlines after he officially stepped into politics.

In a viral video, the socialite announced his plans to represent the Orsu, Orlu, and Oru East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Cubana Chiefpriest explains why Tinubu doubts him. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Cubana Chiefpriest's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

deroyalbrand said:

"Imagine explaining yourself to Peller 😂😂."

kelly_emerald8p said:

"Dump sense for ikoyi run go imo state to contest rubish 😂."

dozy_okeke said:

"U go explain tire."

xscoquesounds said:

"Anakoyeli. Una no connect us to center again. Ndi ori Ndi ori. Mtcheeeewwwwwww."

blessedadebayo06 said:

"Them run this big man street you think say politics and entertainment na same thing 😂 na your fathers de politics and not money na water 30bg 😂😂."

ifeanyi_jentle said:

"So na peller platform u wan take explain give Nigerians Abi ? 😂😂😂 Damage control."

Cubana Chiefpriest constructs road in Owerri

Legit.ng previously reported that Chiefpriest shared videos of a road he constructed in his hometown.

He mentioned that he has only one house on that street, but decided to give back to the community.

The businessman also challenged his fans to reflect on what they have done in their own hometowns while offering them some advice.

Source: Legit.ng